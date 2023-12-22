Eskom's made major strides in reducing generating unit breakdowns - Ramokgopa





JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says Eskom has made significant strides in reducing the number of generating units that break down.

He was speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, where he gave an update on the state of the power grid this festive season.

Ramokgopa said that at the beginning of the year, unplanned maintenance removed 12,000 megawatts from the grid.

That’s now been reduced to 8,000 megawatts.

As South Africans enjoy a week of no load shedding, the electricity minister acknowledged the impact of frequent maintenance on generating units.

He said that the units were overworked, which led to spontaneous breakdowns throughout the year.

This has been a contributing factor in the implementation of higher stages of rolling power cuts in the country.

In November, the power utility ramped up power outages to stage six twice, after multiple units broke down at the same time.

However, Ramokgopa said that he was hopeful that the lights would be staying on for longer.

