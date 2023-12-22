Eskom's made major strides in reducing generating unit breakdowns - Ramokgopa
JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says Eskom has made significant strides in reducing the number of generating units that break down.
He was speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, where he gave an update on the state of the power grid this festive season.
Ramokgopa said that at the beginning of the year, unplanned maintenance removed 12,000 megawatts from the grid.
That’s now been reduced to 8,000 megawatts.
As South Africans enjoy a week of no load shedding, the electricity minister acknowledged the impact of frequent maintenance on generating units.
He said that the units were overworked, which led to spontaneous breakdowns throughout the year.
This has been a contributing factor in the implementation of higher stages of rolling power cuts in the country.
In November, the power utility ramped up power outages to stage six twice, after multiple units broke down at the same time.
However, Ramokgopa said that he was hopeful that the lights would be staying on for longer.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom's made major strides in reducing generating unit breakdowns - Ramokgopa
More from Local
WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province
Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the Western Cape.Read More
Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze
Fire crews are contending with strong winds as they battle two firefronts in the area.Read More
Man accused of killing Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto due in court
The 56-year-old community safety activist was shot dead inside her home two weeks ago.Read More
GP police say they're making inroads in dismantling illegal mining syndicates
Acting provincial police commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, said that they were dealing with surface-level miners while the Hawks were working on getting the kingpins.Read More
96 families evacuated from Stonehaven Estate as Simon's Town wildfire rages on
Residents were advised to leave the Stonehaven Estate on Thursday night after the wind conditions changed and fanned the flames towards their homes.Read More
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist!
The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate.Read More
Key statistics ahead of 2024 elections: ‘We hope this it informs people’s views’
GroundUp has compiled key statistics ahead of the 2024 elections.Read More
The biggest stories of 2023, and what we can expect in 2024
2023 has been a big year for news, with plenty of eventful stories happening locally.Read More
Consistent generating unit maintenance key to averting power cuts - Ramokgopa
Briefing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said South Africa has not had load shedding due to Eskom ramping up the maintenance of its generating units.Read More