GP police say they're making inroads in dismantling illegal mining syndicates
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say they are making serious inroads in dismantling the organised crime syndicates behind illegal mining.
On Thursday, police ran disruptive operations at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg where they confiscated a large cache of gold refining equipment while on Wednesday, police with the help of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), managed to arrest hundreds of suspected illegal miners in Primrose.
Acting provincial police commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, said that they were dealing with surface-level miners while the Hawks were working on getting the kingpins.
"There is a lot of issues which we have to [address] but what is important, it has to be that effective, integrated, typical type of leadership or different type of governments agencies in order to address these things, it must not only be looking on the side of the police."
In July this year, 17 people died in the Angelo Informal Settlement in Boksburg following a gas leak that allegedly originated from Zama Zama’s.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 21, 2023
Sizakele Masuku, Ekurhuleni MMC for Community Safety spoke about the challenges on the reblocking of the settlement. TCG pic.twitter.com/xdDOKZcOM9
This article first appeared on EWN : GP police say they're making inroads in dismantling illegal mining syndicates
More from Local
WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province
Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the Western Cape.Read More
Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze
Fire crews are contending with strong winds as they battle two firefronts in the area.Read More
Man accused of killing Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto due in court
The 56-year-old community safety activist was shot dead inside her home two weeks ago.Read More
Eskom's made major strides in reducing generating unit breakdowns - Ramokgopa
As South Africans enjoy a week of no load shedding, the electricity minister acknowledged the impact of frequent maintenance on generating units.Read More
96 families evacuated from Stonehaven Estate as Simon's Town wildfire rages on
Residents were advised to leave the Stonehaven Estate on Thursday night after the wind conditions changed and fanned the flames towards their homes.Read More
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist!
The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate.Read More
Key statistics ahead of 2024 elections: ‘We hope this it informs people’s views’
GroundUp has compiled key statistics ahead of the 2024 elections.Read More
The biggest stories of 2023, and what we can expect in 2024
2023 has been a big year for news, with plenty of eventful stories happening locally.Read More
Consistent generating unit maintenance key to averting power cuts - Ramokgopa
Briefing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said South Africa has not had load shedding due to Eskom ramping up the maintenance of its generating units.Read More