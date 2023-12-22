WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said the allocation of new police officers in the Western Cape was too little, too late.
Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the province.
The DA said while it welcomed the additional boots on the ground, it’s depressing that the number of recruits remains so low.
DA Western Cape spokesperson Gillion Bosman said the province currently needed at least 5,000 more police officers.
He said the under-resourcing was particularly bad in some of the province's most violent areas, where one police officer may find themselves responsible for the safety of more than 800 residents.
READ: WC's centralised police powers hindering crime-fighting - MEC Reagen Allen
"This decision made at national level by the ANC [African National Congress] government, a decision to provide so few SAPS officers to the Western Cape smacks of contempt for the people who live here.
"The allocation of SAPS members to the Western Cape provides clear evidence that Bheki Cele and the ANC have abandoned their duty to fight crime in this province."
This article first appeared on EWN
