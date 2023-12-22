Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the Western Cape. 22 December 2023 11:05 AM
Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze Fire crews are contending with strong winds as they battle two firefronts in the area. 22 December 2023 9:28 AM
Man accused of killing Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto due in court The 56-year-old community safety activist was shot dead inside her home two weeks ago. 22 December 2023 7:46 AM
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concer... 21 December 2023 7:48 AM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
ANC caught between a rock and a hard place in responding to Zuma Former president Jacob Zuma deserting the ANC ahead of the national elections has caused a stir in political spaces. 20 December 2023 1:40 PM
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture? 21 December 2023 8:12 PM
Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come? After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider fo... 21 December 2023 7:32 PM
Enjoy a 'kind of magic' with Mzansi Ballet's The Queen & Christmas Show This festive season, enjoy the Mzansi Ballet's breathtaking production of The Queen & Christmas show. 22 December 2023 10:14 AM
Sports gives South African tourism a major boost – SA Tourism "Winning the Rugby World Cup intrigues potential visitors to find out about the amazing people, place, and destination that we are... 21 December 2023 2:02 PM
[LISTEN] From Emalahleni to CNN, Eleni Giokos shares her journey On this week's hanging out feature Clement Manyathela gets to know brilliant broadcast journalist and TV anchor, Eleni Giokos. 21 December 2023 1:04 PM
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana's move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women's Soccer League's history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm. 22 December 2023 10:15 AM
Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help! Liezel van der Westhuizen explores brain tapping, AKA the #efttapping wellness trend. 21 December 2023 2:24 PM
Steal & Plunder: Unashamedly proudly Mzansi game about illicit wealth in SA This new multiplayer card-based strategy game that pokes fun at the illicit ways of gaining wealth in a corrupt Mzansi. 21 December 2023 12:22 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
Pope allows same-sex couples to be blessed: 'No priest can refuse a blessing' The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will allow same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions. 20 December 2023 12:49 PM
'Biblical' plague of frogs, toads cause multi-car pileup in Honduras The streets were coated in green slime, leading to at least one reported multi-vehicle pileup. 20 December 2023 12:30 PM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa's annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province

22 December 2023 11:05 AM
by Ntuthuzelo Nene
South African Police Service SAPS
Western Cape police
Democratic Alliance (DA)

Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said the allocation of new police officers in the Western Cape was too little, too late.

Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the province.

The DA said while it welcomed the additional boots on the ground, it’s depressing that the number of recruits remains so low.

DA Western Cape spokesperson Gillion Bosman said the province currently needed at least 5,000 more police officers.

He said the under-resourcing was particularly bad in some of the province's most violent areas, where one police officer may find themselves responsible for the safety of more than 800 residents.

READ: WC's centralised police powers hindering crime-fighting - MEC Reagen Allen

"This decision made at national level by the ANC [African National Congress] government, a decision to provide so few SAPS officers to the Western Cape smacks of contempt for the people who live here.

"The allocation of SAPS members to the Western Cape provides clear evidence that Bheki Cele and the ANC have abandoned their duty to fight crime in this province."


This article first appeared on EWN : WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province




