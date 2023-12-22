Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze
CAPE TOWN - Cape Point has been closed due to the fire near Simon's Town.
Fire crews are contending with strong winds as they battle two firefronts in the area.
At least 96 families have been evacuated.
Residents were advised to evacuate the Stonehaven Estate on Thursday night after the wind conditions changed and the flames started threatening their properties.
The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service is dealing with a second fire now along the Glencairn Expressway.
The city's Jermaine Carelse: "Crews were faced with extremely challenging conditions overnight, dealing with both the Simon's Town and the Glencairn fires. The wind picked up considerably and the Simon's Town fire spread over the mountain and is now above Misty Cliffs and Scarborough. At the same time, a vegetation fire was reported along the Glencairn Expressway and quickly gained momentum and was headed towards Stonehaven and Evergreen estates. Drones were deployed to help guide crews on the ground."
🔥Simonstown Fires 🔥' SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) December 22, 2023
Dear Tour Operators & Visitors,
Due to t/ ongoing fires in t/ Simonstown area & t/ danger it might pose to our visitors' safety, TMNP management has made the decision to close the @CapePointSA section of the Park this morning
➡️https://t.co/LeQIbFTgOZ pic.twitter.com/Ols6bbRlm4
This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze
More from Local
WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province
Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the Western Cape.Read More
Man accused of killing Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto due in court
The 56-year-old community safety activist was shot dead inside her home two weeks ago.Read More
GP police say they're making inroads in dismantling illegal mining syndicates
Acting provincial police commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, said that they were dealing with surface-level miners while the Hawks were working on getting the kingpins.Read More
Eskom's made major strides in reducing generating unit breakdowns - Ramokgopa
As South Africans enjoy a week of no load shedding, the electricity minister acknowledged the impact of frequent maintenance on generating units.Read More
96 families evacuated from Stonehaven Estate as Simon's Town wildfire rages on
Residents were advised to leave the Stonehaven Estate on Thursday night after the wind conditions changed and fanned the flames towards their homes.Read More
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist!
The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate.Read More
Key statistics ahead of 2024 elections: ‘We hope this it informs people’s views’
GroundUp has compiled key statistics ahead of the 2024 elections.Read More
The biggest stories of 2023, and what we can expect in 2024
2023 has been a big year for news, with plenty of eventful stories happening locally.Read More
Consistent generating unit maintenance key to averting power cuts - Ramokgopa
Briefing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said South Africa has not had load shedding due to Eskom ramping up the maintenance of its generating units.Read More