Enjoy a 'kind of magic' with Mzansi Ballet's The Queen & Christmas Show
Ray White speaks with Selim Kagee, Cape Town Singer and Angela Revie, Choreographer
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
It is the most wonderful time of the year and the Mzansi Ballet is in the festive spirit with its latest show
The Queen & Christmas Show is a fusion of ballet set to the music of Queen, interwoven with some of your favourite Christmas classics.
This show will feature incredible guest artists Amira Willighagen, former Holland’s Got Talent winner, and Cape Town star Selim Kagee.
She has the voice of an angel… We have wanted to perform together for quite a while.Selim Kagee, Cape Town Singer
Revie says that this is a family friendly, fun, and energetic show that has something for everyone to enjoy.
It is really a fun variety show, something the whole family can do together.Angela Revie, Choreographer
The show will be on 26 and 27 December and tickets starting at R150 can be purchased on Quicket.
