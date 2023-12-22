Darling Brew releases GLUTEN FREE lager that tastes like the real thing

Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Opinion
Latest Local
Manhunt underway after mother-daughter duo injured in Durban drive-by shooting KZN police are now investigating double counts of attempted murder following the Friday morning shooting of the two women in Durba... 22 December 2023 3:24 PM
Eskom announces a bright Christmas as load shedding remains suspended The ailing power utility has managed to keep lights on since last week Thursday, marking the longest period of uninterrupted power... 22 December 2023 2:25 PM
Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London Inte... 22 December 2023 12:58 PM
ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute In a statement released by the governing party on Friday, the ANC said the matter had been resolved in the best interest of both p... 22 December 2023 1:24 PM
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concer... 21 December 2023 7:48 AM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture? 21 December 2023 8:12 PM
Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come? After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider fo... 21 December 2023 7:32 PM
Kim Engelbrecht speaks on Reyka season 2: ‘The stakes are high’ The second season of local crime series Reyka is right around the corner. 22 December 2023 2:20 PM
From Indian to Italian, the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' for 2023/24 are... TasteAtlas Awards release '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list for 2023/2024 - did Mzansi make it? 22 December 2023 1:46 PM
Darling Brew releases GLUTEN FREE lager that tastes like the real thing Those who cannot have gluten can now enjoy a traditional-tasting beer thanks to Darling Brew. 22 December 2023 1:23 PM
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm. 22 December 2023 10:15 AM
Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help! Liezel van der Westhuizen explores brain tapping, AKA the #efttapping wellness trend. 21 December 2023 2:24 PM
Steal & Plunder: Unashamedly proudly Mzansi game about illicit wealth in SA This new multiplayer card-based strategy game that pokes fun at the illicit ways of gaining wealth in a corrupt Mzansi. 21 December 2023 12:22 PM
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:19 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Darling Brew releases GLUTEN FREE lager that tastes like the real thing

Those who cannot have gluten can now enjoy a traditional-tasting beer thanks to Darling Brew.

Clarence Ford speaks with Tewie Roos, Managing Director of Darling Brew.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

Gluten is in many of our favourite foods, from bread to pastries to pasta and beer.

Now, the gluten-intolerant among us no longer have to do without beer, thanks to Darling Brew's 'BREAK FREE' gluten-free lager.

Roos says that they wanted to ensure it tasted like a regular beer.

If we can give someone a beer that they like, then we have achieved our objective.

Tewie Roos, Managing Director of Darling Brew
© nitr/123rf.com
© nitr/123rf.com

According to lager lovers, this beer is practically indistinguishable from a traditional beer.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Darling Brew releases GLUTEN FREE lager that tastes like the real thing




More from Lifestyle

Kim Engelbrecht in the Kfm 94.5 studio on 22 December 2022 photographed by Ruth Smith (@ruthsmithcreates)

Kim Engelbrecht speaks on Reyka season 2: ‘The stakes are high’

22 December 2023 2:20 PM

The second season of local crime series Reyka is right around the corner.

source: www.pexels.com

From Indian to Italian, the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' for 2023/24 are...

22 December 2023 1:46 PM

TasteAtlas Awards release '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list for 2023/2024 - did Mzansi make it?

The Joburg Zoo lit up for the festive season. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

WATCH: Joburg Zoo turns into an illuminated wonderland

22 December 2023 1:00 PM

Welcome to the Festival of Lights at the Joburg Zoo, where the zoo grounds have been turned into an illuminated wonderland, filled with larger-than-life animal characters and entertainment for the whole family.

Afropop star Zahara performing at South African duo Inkabi Zezwe's concert at Carnival City on 26 August 2023. Picture: X/ZaharaSA

Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral

22 December 2023 12:58 PM

Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.

Image source: Vetkoekpaleis Instagram, SABC 2, screengrab

SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago

22 December 2023 10:15 AM

The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm.

Picture: Mzansi Ballet/Facebook

Enjoy a 'kind of magic' with Mzansi Ballet's The Queen & Christmas Show

22 December 2023 10:14 AM

This festive season, enjoy the Mzansi Ballet’s breathtaking production of The Queen & Christmas show.

Screengrab from Hohm Energy's 'Funny Festive Solar' ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist!

21 December 2023 9:32 PM

The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate.

@ nialowwa/123rf.com

Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace

21 December 2023 8:12 PM

What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture?

© cooldesign/123rf.com

Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come?

21 December 2023 7:32 PM

After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider for investors - expert analysis from Hywel George on The Money Show

© dvsakharov/123rf.com

Sports gives South African tourism a major boost – SA Tourism

21 December 2023 2:02 PM

"Winning the Rugby World Cup intrigues potential visitors to find out about the amazing people, place, and destination that we are."

Trending

ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute

Politics

GP police say they're making inroads in dismantling illegal mining syndicates

Local

Eskom announces a bright Christmas as load shedding remains suspended

Local

EWN Highlights

Manhunt underway after mother-daughter duo injured in Durban drive-by shooting

22 December 2023 5:24 PM

NSFAS looking to streamline system to curb late payments

22 December 2023 5:16 PM

'A pause is necessary': 2024 elections should be postponed, says Pali Lehohla

22 December 2023 5:03 PM

