



Clarence Ford speaks with Tewie Roos, Managing Director of Darling Brew.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

Gluten is in many of our favourite foods, from bread to pastries to pasta and beer.

Now, the gluten-intolerant among us no longer have to do without beer, thanks to Darling Brew’s 'BREAK FREE' gluten-free lager.

Roos says that they wanted to ensure it tasted like a regular beer.

If we can give someone a beer that they like, then we have achieved our objective. Tewie Roos, Managing Director of Darling Brew

© nitr/123rf.com

According to lager lovers, this beer is practically indistinguishable from a traditional beer.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Darling Brew releases GLUTEN FREE lager that tastes like the real thing