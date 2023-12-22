Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine





Lester Kiewit speaks with Riaan de Villiers, Dominee of the Nederduitse Gereformeerde Kerk, Groote Kerk

More than 20 000 people have been killed since Israel launched an attack on Gaza in October.

As a result, a delegation of South African religious leaders and other Christian religious leaders from around the world are marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine.

Their plan is to make the dangerous mission into Bethlehem to spend Christmas there in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

We are reminded by our brothers and sister here in Palestine that it very difficult to celebrate Christmas in a time where there is no peace. Riaan de Villiers, Dominee - Nederduitse Gereformeerde Kerk

This pilgrimage is being organised by Kairos Southern Africa in collaboration with Kairos Palestine.

The group arrived in Amman on 20 December and will depart on 26 December.

De Villiers says that we need to find a resolution and bring peace to Palestine, which also must come with justice for those living under occupation.

