Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral





JOHANNESBURG - Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Bulelwa Mkutukana will be honoured in her hometown on Friday at a memorial service in the Eastern Cape.

Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.

The Loliwe hitmaker died in a Johannesburg hospital last week at the age of 36.

This is the second memorial service for the late Zahara, with the first one taking place in Johannesburg last week.

On Friday, her friends and family will get to honour her life and legacy in East London.

Mkutukana broke into the music scene in 2011 with her album titled, Loliwe, which went double platinum.

Since then she released three more albums that also topped the music charts.

Zahara was admitted to the hospital earlier this month, with her family confirming this through a statement on social media.

This was before she succumbed to her illness in hospital last week.

The Afro-pop star will be laid to rest in her hometown on Saturday.

