From Indian to Italian, the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' for 2023/24 are...
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending online news including TasteAtlas '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list for 2023/2024. Skip to 1:50 to hear IF South Africa ranked.
Gilchrist reports that TasteAtlas is an experiential travel guide to traditional food that collates authentic recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes Describing itself as "a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants."
Year after year, the foodies and taste experts at TasteAtlast ranks cuisines and dishes from various countries to find the best cuisine which goes into on TasteAtlas' exclusive '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list.
The top 12 best cuisines in the world for 2023/24 are...
1) Italian
2) Japanese
3) Greek
4) Portuguese
5) Chinese
6) Indonesian
7) Mexican
8) French
9) Spanish
10) Peruvian
11) Indian
12) Brazilian
Browse the full 'best cuisines in the world' list, here.
There you have it - top class cuisines!
According to the (bottom half of) the list, English cuisine ranks 39th while Mzansi lekkerness ranks 52nd (in our hearts, it's number one). Gilchrist notes his saltiness about his hometown's ranking on the coveted list.
It's not fair that Britain and South Africa is so far down the list. In England, we have English breakfast, fruit crumble, haggis and fish 'n chips (this alone is worthy of first place), bangers and mash, Christmas pudding and mince pies - to name a few - that's why England deserves more than 39th place, I say.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
Gilchrist leaves with some food for thought...
Good cuisine, done well, is fabulous - wherever you're from.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
This article first appeared on KFM : From Indian to Italian, the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' for 2023/24 are...
