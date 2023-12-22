



DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police are investigating double counts of attempted murder following the shooting of two women in Durban’s Springfield Park.

It's understood the mother and daughter were attacked by gunmen on Friday morning while driving.

They were rushed to hospital and are currently in critical condition.

Reaction Unit South Africa said approximately 30 spent cartridges were located at the site of the incident.

PICS SUPPLIED: Two women have been seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in the Springfield Park area, Durban. Reaction Unit SA says about 30 spent 9 millimetre cartridges were recovered on the scene. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/SthP5xCvuo ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 22, 2023

KZN police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda: “Police in Greenwood Park have opened two counts of attempted murder for investigations after a woman, believed to be in her early 50s, and her 30-year-old daughter were shot and critically wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting on Inanda Road in Springfield.”

He said police know the vehicle in which the suspects fled.

“A manhunt is on for the suspects who were driving in front of the victims' vehicle, stopped and opened fire before fleeing from the scene of the crime in a white NP 200 bakkie.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Manhunt underway after mother-daughter duo injured in Durban drive-by shooting