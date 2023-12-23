2 'Christmas boxes' bring joy to Deal or No Deal South Africa family





In the week leading up to the merriest day of the year, Deal or No Deal South Africa, Primedia Studios' feelgood game show on SABC, matched the festive spirit with several surprises.

Besides charming host Katlego Maboe swapping his trademark blue jacket for a snazzy red number and the twenty contestants wearing holly-jolly headbands, two additional money boxes upped the ante this week.

While the stingy banker didn't budge on his conservative offers to buy the closed boxes of those in the hot seat, and the rules of the game remained the same, Katlego presented Box 21 and Box 22 to the players after they had sealed a deal or their winnings (anything between R1 and R250 000) were revealed.

Courtesy of the banker's more generous friends at Top T Tiles, these two Christmas boxes allowed the players to boost their prize money with either R5000 or R50 000, depending on which one they chose.

This way, one of the show's much-loved Capetonian contestants, multi-talented performance artist Sandi Barnes, doubled his booty from R 5000 to R10 000 on Monday night by selecting Box 21. In the next episode, Nipho Mtshali, an actor from Mandini in KZN, who appeared in international television series like Black Sails, also added R5000 to his winnings of R19 900. The R24 900 he pocketed will be added to the kitty with which he wants to travel with his son from the Cape to Cairo.

For the rest of the week, there was not a dry eye in the house. The three ladies who took a shot at the R250 000 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, respectively, all unwrapped the R50 000 mystery box.

Teacher Khaliso Pharo from Khuma, Northwest, shed joyful tears when her small take-home suddenly turned into R50 500. Khaliso, who played a brave game in the hopes of helping her family out of debt, was forced to accept the banker's offer of R500 before the unexpected windfall.

Thanks to picking the R50 000 box at the end of Thursday's episode, 2024 will be a dream come true for Wandile Sandile from Cape Town. "I'm finally going to school," a sobbing Wandile gushed after realising she bagged a total of R66 990. Her initial winnings of R19 990 would have only funded a laptop.

Likewise, Deal or No Deal South Africa's Christmas Box twist has enriched Nokubonga Mazwi's life. The lucky lady from Willowvale in the Eastern Cape intends to use her R57 500 as a kick-starter for building flats – a wise way to invest in her daughter's future. "I have been praying for a financial breakthrough," Nokubong told host Katlego overjoyed.

If this was Deal or No Deal's build-up to 25 December, one can't help but wonder what's in store for the very special Christmas episode.

Deal or No Deal South Africa has been transforming South African lives since March 2023 and is broadcast on SABC 1 on Mondays to Fridays at 19:30, with repeats on SABC 3 the following day at 17:30.

The show is proudly sponsored by Lottostar and produced by Homebrew Films.

Lottostar is licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. No under 18s. National Responsible Gambling Programme: 0800 006 008. Ts and Cs apply. All games are fixed odds betting events.

This article first appeared on 947 : 2 'Christmas boxes' bring joy to Deal or No Deal South Africa family