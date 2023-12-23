Streaming issues? Report here
NSFAS to amend processes to prevent delayed payments to students

23 December 2023 8:35 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
North West University
National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

In November, close to 100,000 students at five universities were left stranded after their allowances were not paid over the same data collection issue.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) wants to implement a cut off period to allow universities to submit amended data to help prevent the late payment of student allowances.

Students at the North West University did not receive their allowances for November.

READ: [NSFAS pins failure to pay students Nov allowances on institutions]( READ: https://ewn.co.za/2023/11/06/nsfas-pins-failure-to-pay-students-nov-allowances-on-institutions)

Nsfas cited delays from the university as the reason.

In November, close to 100,000 students at five universities were also left stranded after their allowances were not paid over the same data collection issue.

READ: UL SRC slams NSFAS for not treating late payments with urgency

NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said they were also working to merge data collection systems with different institutions in the country.

"We are speaking with universities to use a common data management system so that any changes made at institutional level is instantly reported to NSFAS to avoid these instances of data being sent late during the last week of the month when NSFAS has to make sure that it pays the right recipient."


This article first appeared on EWN : NSFAS to amend processes to prevent delayed payments to students




