How to stay in shape these holidays: 'Learn to say NO'
Jane Dutton speaks to personal trainer and group fitness instructor, Luci Pozyn and a fitness fanatic who is a party animal who still stays consistent, Alvina.
Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.
Family gatherings and social events are the order of the day during the festive season and with it comes a lot of temptations.
While we should all be eating, drinking and being merry, you shouldn't let all the gains you've made throughout this year in terms of your health and fitness be thrown down the drain for a few days of festivities.
Pozyn's number one tip to keep fit and healthy during this time of the year is to schedule exercise.
Put it onto your calendar because that way you can see it, you don't want to let yourself down and also ask your friends and family to support you.Luci Pozyn, personal trainer and group fitness instructor
She suggests that you do your exercises in the morning so that you get it out of the way before your day gets busy.
A lot of unexpected events start happening in the holidays that you don't foresee.Luci Pozyn, personal trainer and group fitness instructor
In terms of the abundance of food and drink during this time, Pozyn advises that it's important to stay hydrated, especially if you're drinking alcohol.
She emphasises that you should be drinking alcohol in moderation.
When it comes to the many food options, Pozyn says we should:
-
try and make more healthier choices
-
keep track of what we're eating
-
eat more protein and vegetables
-
don't skip meals
-
eat before going to a party to prevent overindulging
During the festive season, it's really difficult for you to say no. It's about remaining disciplined.Alvina, fitness fanatic and party animal
I do not deprive myself because when you deprive yourself, that is when you go binging. I try to have everything I feel like having but in moderation.Alvina, fitness fanatic and party animal
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95979775_black-woman-is-drinking-orange-juice.html
