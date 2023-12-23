Zahara’s siblings hail her as fierce fighter: ‘She kept telling us not to worry’

Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020 Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The rise of alcoholism in SA: 'We drink when we're happy and when we're sad' "It is definitely possible to break the habit." 23 December 2023 2:09 PM
Deadly start to Christmas long weekend on SA roads The Road Traffic Management Corporation said 16 people died in various crashes on Saturday morning, including seven people in a mu... 23 December 2023 12:38 PM
Afropop darling Zahara to be laid to rest in Eastern Cape Saturday morning As friends, family, fans, and the music fraternity still try to come to grips with her passing, South African musician Zahara will... 23 December 2023 8:47 AM
View all Local
ANC sends cease and desist letter to Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe party The MK party not only uses the name of the former liberation movement's armed wing, but its logo consists of the governing party's... 23 December 2023 9:11 AM
ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute In a statement released by the governing party on Friday, the ANC said the matter had been resolved in the best interest of both p... 22 December 2023 1:24 PM
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concer... 21 December 2023 7:48 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture? 21 December 2023 8:12 PM
Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come? After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider fo... 21 December 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
Zahara’s siblings hail her as fierce fighter: ‘She kept telling us not to worry’ Zahara’s sisters were speaking at the funeral service of the late multi-award-winning musician in East London on Saturday morning. 23 December 2023 12:36 PM
How to stay in shape these holidays: 'Learn to say NO' Schedule exercise, eat and drink in moderation. 23 December 2023 11:45 AM
Kim Engelbrecht speaks on Reyka season 2: ‘The stakes are high’ The second season of local crime series Reyka is right around the corner. 22 December 2023 2:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
2 'Christmas boxes' bring joy to Deal or No Deal South Africa family Deal or No Deal South Africa has all the festive season gees right here! 23 December 2023 6:39 AM
SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm. 22 December 2023 10:15 AM
Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help! Liezel van der Westhuizen explores brain tapping, AKA the #efttapping wellness trend. 21 December 2023 2:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Zahara’s siblings hail her as fierce fighter: ‘She kept telling us not to worry’

23 December 2023 12:36 PM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
Zahara

Zahara’s sisters were speaking at the funeral service of the late multi-award-winning musician in East London on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Afro-soul sensation Zahara's siblings hailed her as a fierce fighter even during sickness.

Her sisters were speaking at the funeral service of the late multi-award-winning musician in East London on Saturday morning.

Zahara, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana, passed away two weeks ago after she was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital in late November.

READ: Afropop darling Zahara to be laid to rest in Eastern Cape Saturday morning

Her sister, Bandezwa Mkutukana, said Zahara was hopeful that she would make it out of the hospital.

"She kept saying she wanted to do a gospel album. When she called on her way to the hospital on the Friday, she kept telling us not to worry [and that] she would be fine. She said she was glad she fell ill in November because her December is busy."

Her older sister Lumka Mkutukana said their lives have been upended.

"When they said she passed away, I couldn't believe it. I thought, ‘God, where are we going to start? What are we going to do without Bulelwa?’"


This article first appeared on EWN : Zahara’s siblings hail her as fierce fighter: ‘She kept telling us not to worry’




23 December 2023 12:36 PM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
Zahara

More from Lifestyle

© rawpixel/123rf.com

How to stay in shape these holidays: 'Learn to say NO'

23 December 2023 11:45 AM

Schedule exercise, eat and drink in moderation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kim Engelbrecht in the Kfm 94.5 studio on 22 December 2022 photographed by Ruth Smith (@ruthsmithcreates)

Kim Engelbrecht speaks on Reyka season 2: ‘The stakes are high’

22 December 2023 2:20 PM

The second season of local crime series Reyka is right around the corner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

source: www.pexels.com

From Indian to Italian, the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' for 2023/24 are...

22 December 2023 1:46 PM

TasteAtlas Awards release '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list for 2023/2024 - did Mzansi make it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nitr/123rf.com

Darling Brew releases GLUTEN FREE lager that tastes like the real thing

22 December 2023 1:23 PM

Those who cannot have gluten can now enjoy a traditional-tasting beer thanks to Darling Brew.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Joburg Zoo lit up for the festive season. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

WATCH: Joburg Zoo turns into an illuminated wonderland

22 December 2023 1:00 PM

Welcome to the Festival of Lights at the Joburg Zoo, where the zoo grounds have been turned into an illuminated wonderland, filled with larger-than-life animal characters and entertainment for the whole family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afropop star Zahara performing at South African duo Inkabi Zezwe's concert at Carnival City on 26 August 2023. Picture: X/ZaharaSA

Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral

22 December 2023 12:58 PM

Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Vetkoekpaleis Instagram, SABC 2, screengrab

SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago

22 December 2023 10:15 AM

The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Mzansi Ballet/Facebook

Enjoy a 'kind of magic' with Mzansi Ballet's The Queen & Christmas Show

22 December 2023 10:14 AM

This festive season, enjoy the Mzansi Ballet’s breathtaking production of The Queen & Christmas show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Hohm Energy's 'Funny Festive Solar' ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist!

21 December 2023 9:32 PM

The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nialowwa/123rf.com

Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace

21 December 2023 8:12 PM

What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Deadly start to Christmas long weekend on SA roads

Local

Zahara’s siblings hail her as fierce fighter: ‘She kept telling us not to worry’

Lifestyle

ANC sends cease and desist letter to Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe party

Politics

EWN Highlights

City of Cape Town to conduct Simon’s Town, Glencairn inspection after huge blaze

23 December 2023 4:46 PM

Four people, including a child, die in another fatal crash in Mpumalanga

23 December 2023 4:07 PM

Over 300 suspected illegal miners arrested across Gauteng over 5 days

23 December 2023 4:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA