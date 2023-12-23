



JOHANNESBURG - Afro-soul sensation Zahara's siblings hailed her as a fierce fighter even during sickness.

Her sisters were speaking at the funeral service of the late multi-award-winning musician in East London on Saturday morning.

Zahara, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana, passed away two weeks ago after she was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital in late November.

Her sister, Bandezwa Mkutukana, said Zahara was hopeful that she would make it out of the hospital.

"She kept saying she wanted to do a gospel album. When she called on her way to the hospital on the Friday, she kept telling us not to worry [and that] she would be fine. She said she was glad she fell ill in November because her December is busy."

Her older sister Lumka Mkutukana said their lives have been upended.

"When they said she passed away, I couldn't believe it. I thought, ‘God, where are we going to start? What are we going to do without Bulelwa?’"

This article first appeared on EWN : Zahara’s siblings hail her as fierce fighter: ‘She kept telling us not to worry’