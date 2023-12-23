Deadly start to Christmas long weekend on SA roads
JOHANNESBURG - At least 16 people lost their lives on the roads on Saturday morning alone.
Traffic volumes on the country’s main routes have been spiking as travellers hit the road ahead of Christmas on Monday.
The N3 Toll Concession has recorded more than 1,800 vehicles passing through towards the coast every hour.
Paramedics and police have had their hands full with major incidents.
READ: 719 road fatalities across SA since 1 December, reveals transport dept
The Road Traffic Management Corporation said seven people died in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the notorious Van Reenens Pass on the KwaZulu-Natal and Free State border in the early hours of Saturday morning.
N3 Toll Concession Operations Manager Thania Dhoogra said the scene was cleared, but traffic remained backed up.
"Please remain alert and drive defensively. Keep your headlights turned on, maintain following distances and always follow the sign posted speed limits."
READ: 'We can do better': Sindisiwe Chikunga to all festive season road users
Meanwhile, Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC Vusi Shongwe has expressed concern after nine people died in two separate crashes in the province.
In the one accident, three travellers died when two vehicles collided head-on near Emalahleni on the N4.
In the other crash, six people were killed and multiple others injured when a minibus taxi they were travelling in rolled several times near Barberton.
"It is not clear what caused this crash, but it is suspected it could have been caused by one of the wheels going off and then led to the driver losing control," said department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.
Mmusi pleaded with motorists to be extremely cautious this festive season.
"The MEC is worried about the number of fatal crashes that seems to be on the rise in the province.
"The motorists are once again urged to be more cautious on the road during this festive season and beyond."
This article first appeared on EWN : Deadly start to Christmas long weekend on SA roads
