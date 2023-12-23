Streaming issues? Report here
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
The rise of alcoholism in SA: 'We drink when we're happy and when we're sad'

23 December 2023 2:09 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Alcohol abuse
alcohol abuse in sa

"It is definitely possible to break the habit."

Jane Dutton speaks to Dr Monique Basson from Houghton House Addiction Rehabilitation Centre.

Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.

South Africans are among the top 10 heaviest drinkers in the world - that's the findings from a recent World Health Organisation Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health.

Basson says the drinking culture in South Africa is on the increase.

We drink when we're happy, we drink when we're sad.

Dr Monique Basson, Houghton House Addiction Rehabilitation Centre

Alcoholism and addiction are considered to be an illness of the body, mind and spirit - the same as we would find with mental health challenges explains Basson.

She adds that there is a difference between use, abuse and addiction.

Basson says addiction can be defined as the problematic use of alcohol or any other substance which more often than not leads to a wide range of impairments in different life areas such as family, friends, health, work, social etc.

She emphasises that alcoholism affects people from all walks of life.

They always say that addiction or alcoholism is not a choice. You don't choose to be born with it; the same with depression or anxiety, you don't choose it, it chooses you.

Dr Monique Basson, Houghton House Addiction Rehabilitation Centre
Picture: pixabay.com
Picture: pixabay.com

According to healthline , if you answer yes to any of the questions below, then you need to seek help:

  • Do you need to drink more to feel the effects of alcohol?

  • Do you feel guilty about drinking?

  • Do you become irritable or violent when you’re drinking?

  • Do you have problems at work because of drinking?

  • Do you think it might be better if you cut back on your drinking?

Once you've realised that you're an addict or an alcoholic, that's where the choice comes in for you to make changes to your life.

Dr Monique Basson, Houghton House Addiction Rehabilitation Centre

It is definitely possible to break the habit.

Dr Monique Basson, Houghton House Addiction Rehabilitation Centre



