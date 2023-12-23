These are the top off-road vehicles for the festive season

Jane Dutton spoke to motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker.

Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.

Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol, paired with 5-speed manual or 4-speed auto

Power: 75kW and 130Nm

Price: From R318,900

Engine: 2.4-litre or 2.8-litre turbodiesel, paired with 6-speed auto

Power: 110/150kW and 400/500Nm

Price: From R599,000

Engine: 3.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbodiesel, paired with 6-speed auto

Power: 140kW and 450Nm

Price: From R639,380

Engine: 2.4-litre, 4-cylinder diesel, paired with 8-speed auto

Power: 133kW and 430Nm

Price: From R624,995

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 petrol and 3.3-litre V6 turbodiesel, both paired with 8-speed auto

Power: 305/225kW and 650/700Nm

Price: ZX D from R1,756,500, ZX T from R1,797,100, GR-S D from R1,811,900, GR-S T from R1,824,900

Engine: 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbodiesel, paired with 8-speed auto

Power: 177/221kW and 430/650Nm

Price: From R1,095,600

Engine: 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder turbodiesel/4.0-litre V8 petrol, paired with 9-speed auto

Power: 243/430kW and 700/850Nm

Price: From R2,892,840/R3,500,000

If I am on a budget, I'd definitely grab the Jimny. If I had a little bit more money to play with, I'd go either Fortuner, MU-X or Pajero Sport because I will get to where I need to go with those very capable off-roaders.

Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast