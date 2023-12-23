These are the top off-road vehicles for the festive season
Jane Dutton spoke to motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker.
Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.
Suzuki Jimmy
Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol, paired with 5-speed manual or 4-speed auto
Power: 75kW and 130Nm
Price: From R318,900
Toyota Fortuner
Engine: 2.4-litre or 2.8-litre turbodiesel, paired with 6-speed auto
Power: 110/150kW and 400/500Nm
Price: From R599,000
Isuzu MU-X
Engine: 3.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbodiesel, paired with 6-speed auto
Power: 140kW and 450Nm
Price: From R639,380
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Engine: 2.4-litre, 4-cylinder diesel, paired with 8-speed auto
Power: 133kW and 430Nm
Price: From R624,995
Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 ZX and GR-S D/T
Engine: 3.5-litre V6 petrol and 3.3-litre V6 turbodiesel, both paired with 8-speed auto
Power: 305/225kW and 650/700Nm
Price: ZX D from R1,756,500, ZX T from R1,797,100, GR-S D from R1,811,900, GR-S T from R1,824,900
2021 Land Rover Defender 90 D240/D300
Engine: 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbodiesel, paired with 8-speed auto
Power: 177/221kW and 430/650Nm
Price: From R1,095,600
Mercedes-Benz G
Engine: 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder turbodiesel/4.0-litre V8 petrol, paired with 9-speed auto
Power: 243/430kW and 700/850Nm
Price: From R2,892,840/R3,500,000
If I am on a budget, I'd definitely grab the Jimny. If I had a little bit more money to play with, I'd go either Fortuner, MU-X or Pajero Sport because I will get to where I need to go with those very capable off-roaders.Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast
Source : https://www.cars.co.za/motoring-news/mercedes-amg-g63-announced-now-with-40-v8-biturbo/42245/#&gid=1&pid=2
More from Lifestyle
Zahara’s siblings hail her as fierce fighter: ‘She kept telling us not to worry’
Zahara’s sisters were speaking at the funeral service of the late multi-award-winning musician in East London on Saturday morning.Read More
How to stay in shape these holidays: 'Learn to say NO'
Schedule exercise, eat and drink in moderation.Read More
Kim Engelbrecht speaks on Reyka season 2: ‘The stakes are high’
The second season of local crime series Reyka is right around the corner.Read More
From Indian to Italian, the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' for 2023/24 are...
TasteAtlas Awards release '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list for 2023/2024 - did Mzansi make it?Read More
Darling Brew releases GLUTEN FREE lager that tastes like the real thing
Those who cannot have gluten can now enjoy a traditional-tasting beer thanks to Darling Brew.Read More
WATCH: Joburg Zoo turns into an illuminated wonderland
Welcome to the Festival of Lights at the Joburg Zoo, where the zoo grounds have been turned into an illuminated wonderland, filled with larger-than-life animal characters and entertainment for the whole family.Read More
Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral
Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.Read More
SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago
The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm.Read More
Enjoy a 'kind of magic' with Mzansi Ballet's The Queen & Christmas Show
This festive season, enjoy the Mzansi Ballet’s breathtaking production of The Queen & Christmas show.Read More