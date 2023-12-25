'When you see fire warnings, assume the worst' - expert
The Boksburg explosion a year ago has put into the sharp focus the risks related to dangerous and hazardous goods being transported on our roads.
On 24 December 2022, a gas tanker wedged beneath a railway bridge in Boksburg exploded, leaving nearby homes gutted and parts of the Tambo Memorial Hospital severely damaged.
According to an investigation, the truck driver took the wrong exit and ended up driving under a low bridge, which jammed under the bridge and damaged.
This caused the gas leak.
The driver did everything in his power to prevent casualties by asking bystanders to leave the scene.
In the midst of the chaos, he lost consciousness and was transported to hospital.
As firefighters tried to douse the blaze, the fire grew out of control and more bystanders arrived on the scene to film the incident.
The tanker exploded, leaving 41 people dead.
Director of IBF Investigation, Stan Bezuidenhout says this horrific incident has important lessons for industry role players and members of the public.
There are hundreds of product codes that come in an emergency response guide book. Its not possible for the public to easily know these numbers. With those numbers, it's normally an orange placard with a four digit number and a symbol that says 'flammable'. When you see a tanker or transport vehicle with these fire warnings, it's safer to assume the worst.Stan Bezuidenhout, Director of IBF Investigation
Members of the public are advised to stay at least 1km away from hazardous goods.
If any chemical vehicle, truck or train carriage carries any chemicals where there are clear warnings on it, move away as far as possible. Do not approach and start filming. These chemicals are heavy and you can inhale it. By the time you smell it, it can cause you to lose consciousness and you can die. If you can smell anything, then you're in grave danger.Stan Bezuidenhout, Director of IBF Investigation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'When you see fire warnings, assume the worst' - expert
