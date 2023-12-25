



@ photoschmidt/123rf.com

From persistent load shedding to water shortages, 2023 will go down as an incredibly challenging year for South Africans.

But over and above the service delivery problems, South Africans also had to poke extra holes in their tight belts to survive what's been a very bleak financial year.

Reflecting on the year, there were three huge battles we had to face.Inflation was the big word. It took a lot of money away from us to cope with the normal standard of living. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

When I do shopping, a keep an eye on the key items on the shelf. I buy long life milk and it's soared to record levels. Cheese also went through the roof. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Inflation is a global problem, due to the astronomical cost of fuel.

The Reserve Bank has had to put up with interest rates and now we sit with interest at 11%. This brings another cost to the household and puts further strain on our budgets. It really calls for stringent austerity and the need to cut expenses in the face of rising costs. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

The economic volatility also manifested in the job market, with fluctuations resulting in an unemployment rate averaging around 32%.

What does this mean for 2024?

Roelofse says it's all about taking control.

It's always a function of income coming in and expenses going out. You have to live under your means, not above. Debt is not the answer. If you find yourself having to borrow to maintain your lifestyle, you're in trouble. We will have to live with inflation and the high interest rate next year and budgeting for that should put us on a cautious foot. Hold onto your rands more tightly. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 2023 was really tough for SA households