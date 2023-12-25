How to heal childhood trauma





Healing from trauma. Picture: Pixabay.com

If you’ve ever been through a distressing or devastating event or series of events, you’ve been through a traumatic experience.

Many of us don't fully realise the repercussions of trauma, which can often manifest itself in different ways - physical or emotional.

There are very effective ways to cope with and treat the stressful effects of trauma.

Trauma is an emotional response to a negative event of one's past, such as childhood violence, rape, abuse, crime, accident or natural disaster. It manifests itself in the form of anger, depression and anxiety. Chris Thwala, Minds of Good Health founder

Thwala says confronting is a step by step journey and like with any challenge, acknowledging and recognizing the trauma is the first part of the process.

Step one is that you have to face what you went through. It's not easy to go back to that dark room. Step two is to recall and go back to that situation. It might be a dark room or a smell. Chris Thwala, Minds of Good Health founder

The next step in the process is to seek professional help.

My programme deals with a personalised approach to deal with what ever you're going through. When we're dealing with pain and hurt, things are physiological. So you have to check your diet. You can't be eating toxic things and expect to think clearly. Chris Thwala, Minds of Good Health founder

Step four it to let it all go.

What ever you've gone through, must be released.

The pain can become so invested in you, you begin to think it's part of your life forever. You have to get to a point where you move on. Forgive those people and forgive yourself. It's not easy but you have to do the work. Let the pain go. Chris Thwala, Minds of Good Health founder

