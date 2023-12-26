Mother unboxes R100 000 Christmas gift on Deal or No Deal
On Christmas Day, 37-year-old Malebo Mafokoane, a client liaison officer and doting mother of two, became one of Deal or No Deal South Africa’s biggest 2023 cash winners.
Malebo went home with a whopping R118 400, which will be used for her kids’ education.
Since Deal or No Deal South Africa hit our screens in March this year, only two out of more than 210 players managed to secure the popular game show’s ultimate prize money of R250 000.
Another two risk-takers sold their sealed money boxes to the show’s stingy banker for just over R125 000, and the bean counter once parted ways with R 119 000, a mere R600 more than Malebo’s Christmas windfall.
Malebo entered Deal or No Deal South Africa in the hopes of bagging enough money to make her kids’ dreams come true.
She needed funds to enroll her matriculant son at culinary school while her five-year-old daughter begged for swimming and ballet lessons.
Despite knocking off the highest amounts on the show’s Money Tree in the first round and calling a deal on the banker’s offer of R18 400, a festive season Deal or No Deal twist landed Malebo’s kids their special Christmas gifts.
In the past week, those in the hot seat could choose between two additional mystery boxes – Box 21 and Box 22 – at the end of the game.
These boxes contained either R5000 or R50 000.
However, on Christmas Day, host Katlego Maboe surprised Malebo by announcing that Top T Tiles had upped her potential gift to either R10 000 or R100 000.
Malebo chose Box 21, as 21 December was her birthday, adding R100 000 to her winnings.
But Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas with only one person receiving a present.
In a delightful turn of events, Maboe had the remaining 19 contestants jiving joyfully as he revealed they were all receiving R10 000.
Deal or No Deal South Africa is broadcast on SABC 1 on Mondays to Fridays at 19:30, with repeats on SABC 3 the following day at 17:30.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mother unboxes R100 000 Christmas gift on Deal or No Deal
