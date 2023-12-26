Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bored during the holidays? Here's some touristy ideas if you're in Gauteng If you didn't take a holiday trip outside of Gauteng, it could have been because of employment or a low budget. According to trave... 26 December 2023 4:29 PM
Yes you can eat healthy during the festive season! Mandla Matshakaza, a personal trainer from Virgin Active, joins us. He will be teaching us how to maintain our fitness and gain mu... 26 December 2023 3:31 PM
Mother unboxes R100 000 Christmas gift on Deal or No Deal It's the most unforgettable Christmas for a mother of two, who won over R100 000 on the Deal or No Deal game show. 26 December 2023 1:36 PM
View all Local
ANC sends cease and desist letter to Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe party The MK party not only uses the name of the former liberation movement's armed wing, but its logo consists of the governing party's... 23 December 2023 9:11 AM
ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute In a statement released by the governing party on Friday, the ANC said the matter had been resolved in the best interest of both p... 22 December 2023 1:24 PM
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concer... 21 December 2023 7:48 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture? 21 December 2023 8:12 PM
Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come? After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider fo... 21 December 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
Bored during the holidays? Here's some touristy ideas if you're in Gauteng If you didn't take a holiday trip outside of Gauteng, it could have been because of employment or a low budget. According to trave... 26 December 2023 4:29 PM
How to heal childhood trauma Chris Thwala founder of NPO called Minds of Good Health, speaks to us on the significance of resolving childhood trauma as an adul... 25 December 2023 6:48 PM
These are the top off-road vehicles for the festive season If you are planning on off-roading during the holidays, these cars will take you safely through sand, mud, dirt, gravel roads, you... 23 December 2023 7:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
Mother unboxes R100 000 Christmas gift on Deal or No Deal It's the most unforgettable Christmas for a mother of two, who won over R100 000 on the Deal or No Deal game show. 26 December 2023 1:36 PM
2 'Christmas boxes' bring joy to Deal or No Deal South Africa family Deal or No Deal South Africa has all the festive season gees right here! 23 December 2023 6:39 AM
SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm. 22 December 2023 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Bored during the holidays? Here's some touristy ideas if you're in Gauteng

26 December 2023 4:29 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
family friendly
tourist season

If you didn't take a holiday trip outside of Gauteng, it could have been because of employment or a low budget. According to travel journalist and guidebook author Iga Motylska, there are still destinations in and around Gauteng that you may visit with your family. For the joyous holidays, Iga, our travel enthusiast, has compiled a list of reasonably priced and family-friendly locations.

There's nothing better than being tourist in your own city and Gauteng has a gold-mine of adventurous places and little known gems.

As local tourists make a beeline for Cape Town and Durban, the province has plenty on offer for visitors, especially those seeking family-friendly attractions.

Travel enthusiast Iga Motylska has compiled a list of reasonably priced and family-friendly locations.

Irene is an actual working farm inside the city. There are farm animals so it's not a good idea to bring the pets, but you can bring the kids. It's open 7 days a week which is perfect for the holidays. You can do a self guided tour of the farm and see various tree and bird species. They have biking tracks and kiddies can play on the tractors and jungle gyms.

Iga Motylska, travel journalist and guidebook author

If you want to have a picnic, you can get everything at their deli. Many of the jams, preserves, cakes and other dairy products are made on site. They have wonderful weekend buffets, Saturday brunch and Sunday lunch menus. Bring along glass bottles or containers as you definitely want to take home some of the homemade milk or cheese.

Iga Motylska, travel journalist and guidebook author

Also on the list are: •Ziplining with the Magaliesberg Canopy Tour, which offers an adventurous day trip

•Hiking through Mungini Gorge is perfect for active and nature-loving families

•Adventure Zone Cullinan offers other activities such as zip lining, abseiling, clay pigeon shooting, archery, drumming

•Upside down house for something unusual

•Glass blowing at Ngwenya Glass Village

Scroll up for more tourist activities.




26 December 2023 4:29 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
family friendly
tourist season

More from Local

Photo by Pexels/ Nathan Cowley

Yes you can eat healthy during the festive season!

26 December 2023 3:31 PM

Mandla Matshakaza, a personal trainer from Virgin Active, joins us. He will be teaching us how to maintain our fitness and gain muscle despite all of the temptation that surrounds us over the holiday season. Sharing his Christmas diet plan with you, which will fulfill your cravings and taste buds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malebo Mafokoane, who won R118 000 on Deal Or No Deal SA Photo: Supplied

Mother unboxes R100 000 Christmas gift on Deal or No Deal

26 December 2023 1:36 PM

It's the most unforgettable Christmas for a mother of two, who won over R100 000 on the Deal or No Deal game show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A general view of Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Facebook.com

CT International soars as third-best airport in the world

26 December 2023 12:35 PM

Tune in as John Maytham engages in a conversation with Mark Maclean, the Regional General Manager of Cape Town International Airport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Gift of the Givers volunteers distributing food and aid packages. Picture: Gift of the Givers/Facebook

CT informal settlement fires leaves 1000 people displaced

26 December 2023 11:32 AM

Gift of the Givers responded to three informal settlement fires in the space of 24 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Members of the Volunteer Wildfire Services battle flames on the lower slopes of Signal Hill above Fresnaye on 2 December 2014. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

Behind the eyes of a firefighter

26 December 2023 10:01 AM

John Maytham speaks to VWS firefighter Jeremy Rose about what is experienced by firefighters on the front line and the physical and mental durability required.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ photoschmidt/123rf.com

2023 was really tough for SA households

25 December 2023 6:21 PM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner joins us as South Africans reflect on the year 2023. He offers information on budgeting, inflation, interest rate hikes, and the unemployment rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations showcase colourful performances of songs and dance. Picture: EWN

Minstrels ready to put on a show at Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade

25 December 2023 5:23 PM

It’s that time of the year again where hundred of Cape Town minstrels gather in anticipation of the new year events kicking off with the Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade. Zain Johnson speaks to Muneeb Gambeno Director of KKKA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A picture taken on 8 December 2023 showing the site where a gas tanker exploded on Christmas Eve 2022 in Boksburg, claiming 41 lives. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

'When you see fire warnings, assume the worst' - expert

25 December 2023 3:56 PM

On the 24th of December 2022, the Boksburg blast happened when a fuel tanker carrying LPG exploded under a railway bridge in Boksburg. Many questions surrounded the incident owning to the magnitude of it. But importantly what have industry role players learnt from the horrific day and what reforms have been made, if any? Zain Johnson speaks to Stan Bezuidenhout Director IBF Investigations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Nativity scene in Manger Square, Bethlehem Photo: Michael Weeder

'We are all the children of Abraham' - Reverend Michael Weeder in Bethelem

25 December 2023 2:49 PM

A group of South African Christian leaders are part of a delegation from around the globe who are spending Christmas in Bethlehem with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Palestine. Reverend Frank Chikane, Archbishop Thami Ngcana, Dean Michael Weeder, and Ds Riaan de Villiers are among those who have gathered with international leaders in occupied Palestine. Zain Johnson speaks to Reverend Michael Weeder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

The rise of alcoholism in SA: 'We drink when we're happy and when we're sad'

23 December 2023 2:09 PM

"It is definitely possible to break the habit."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Healing from trauma. Picture: Pixabay.com

How to heal childhood trauma

25 December 2023 6:48 PM

Chris Thwala founder of NPO called Minds of Good Health, speaks to us on the significance of resolving childhood trauma as an adult. He discusses in detail how managing these traumas is essential to leading a responsible life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: www.cars.co.za

These are the top off-road vehicles for the festive season

23 December 2023 7:14 PM

If you are planning on off-roading during the holidays, these cars will take you safely through sand, mud, dirt, gravel roads, you name it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Bulelwa Mkutukana, who is better known as Zahara. Picture: @ZaharaSA/Twitter

Zahara’s siblings hail her as fierce fighter: ‘She kept telling us not to worry’

23 December 2023 12:36 PM

Zahara’s sisters were speaking at the funeral service of the late multi-award-winning musician in East London on Saturday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

How to stay in shape these holidays: 'Learn to say NO'

23 December 2023 11:45 AM

Schedule exercise, eat and drink in moderation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kim Engelbrecht in the Kfm 94.5 studio on 22 December 2022 photographed by Ruth Smith (@ruthsmithcreates)

Kim Engelbrecht speaks on Reyka season 2: ‘The stakes are high’

22 December 2023 2:20 PM

The second season of local crime series Reyka is right around the corner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

source: www.pexels.com

From Indian to Italian, the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' for 2023/24 are...

22 December 2023 1:46 PM

TasteAtlas Awards release '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list for 2023/2024 - did Mzansi make it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nitr/123rf.com

Darling Brew releases GLUTEN FREE lager that tastes like the real thing

22 December 2023 1:23 PM

Those who cannot have gluten can now enjoy a traditional-tasting beer thanks to Darling Brew.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Joburg Zoo lit up for the festive season. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

WATCH: Joburg Zoo turns into an illuminated wonderland

22 December 2023 1:00 PM

Welcome to the Festival of Lights at the Joburg Zoo, where the zoo grounds have been turned into an illuminated wonderland, filled with larger-than-life animal characters and entertainment for the whole family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afropop star Zahara performing at South African duo Inkabi Zezwe's concert at Carnival City on 26 August 2023. Picture: X/ZaharaSA

Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral

22 December 2023 12:58 PM

Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Vetkoekpaleis Instagram, SABC 2, screengrab

SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago

22 December 2023 10:15 AM

The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Deadly start to Christmas long weekend on SA roads

Local

Zahara’s siblings hail her as fierce fighter: ‘She kept telling us not to worry’

Lifestyle

ANC sends cease and desist letter to Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe party

Politics

EWN Highlights

Liverpool go top as Nunez strikes, Hojlund caps Man Utd fightback

27 December 2023 9:49 AM

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 December 2023

27 December 2023 9:43 AM

Rea Vaya bus operator placed under business rescue

26 December 2023 7:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA