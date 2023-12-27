Rea Vaya wrongdoers will be held to account, vows business rescue practitioner
JOHANNESBURG - The business rescue practitioner who’s taken the reins at Rea Vaya, one of Johannesburg's biggest bus lines, says anyone found to have broken the law at the company, will be held to account.
PioTrans, which operates Rea Vaya, was placed under business rescue last week.
This on the back of an application from two of its creditors.
Business rescue practitioner, Mahier Tayob, has since been appointed to take control of the company’s operations.
Speaking to 702’s Ray White on Wednesday morning, Tayob explained what’s brought the company to the brink of collapse.
"It appears the company finds itself in this predicament because of fraud, maladministration, mismanagement of company assets, poor governance, a lack of expertise to manage the project and a lack of understanding within the project. And then you have further problems between the shareholders, which are the taxi owners."
Tayob said he would not hesitate to refer any wrongdoers he identified, to the authorities.
"I am obliged in law to investigate the affairs of the entity and where there is criminal culpability, you can rest assured there will be arrests. Not only will there be arrests, but if somebody has benefited because of impropriety that they have caused, I will seek to recover those funds."
This article first appeared on EWN : Rea Vaya wrongdoers will be held to account, vows business rescue practitioner
Source : Facebook.com.
