[WEATHER WARNING] Expect extreme thunderstorms, heavy rains until New Year

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
RTMC urges caution on the roads as thousands make their way home after holidays Traffic volumes are expected to increase over the coming days as travellers make their way back home from their holiday destinatio... 27 December 2023 3:45 PM
Taxi drivers who exchanged vehicles for shares in Rea Vaya left in lurch The taxi operators gave up their cars and licences in exchange for a 66 percent share in PioTrans, the company which operates Rea... 27 December 2023 2:03 PM
Year in review: The 2023 Senzo Meyiwa murder trial restarts with new judge Five men have spent most of the year in the dock in the Pretoria High Court as the trial into the football star's murder has unfol... 27 December 2023 11:00 AM
Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place an... 27 December 2023 10:04 AM
ANC sends cease and desist letter to Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe party The MK party not only uses the name of the former liberation movement's armed wing, but its logo consists of the governing party's... 23 December 2023 9:11 AM
ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute In a statement released by the governing party on Friday, the ANC said the matter had been resolved in the best interest of both p... 22 December 2023 1:24 PM
Rea Vaya wrongdoers will be held to account, vows business rescue practitioner PioTrans, which operates Rea Vaya, was placed under business rescue last week. 27 December 2023 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture? 21 December 2023 8:12 PM
[WEATHER WARNING] Expect extreme thunderstorms, heavy rains until New Year Robert Mulaudzi (JHB EMS Spokesperson) urges residents living around rivers to practice caution during severe rainfall. 27 December 2023 10:17 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 December 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won. 27 December 2023 7:43 AM
Bored during the holidays? Here's some touristy ideas if you're in Gauteng If you didn't take a holiday trip outside of Gauteng, it could have been because of employment or a low budget. According to trave... 26 December 2023 4:29 PM
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana's move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women's Soccer League's history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
On this day in 1975, Queen's album 'A Night at the Opera' tops music charts 'A Night at the Opera' is considered by many to be one of the greatest rock albums of all time. 27 December 2023 2:18 PM
Mother unboxes R100 000 Christmas gift on Deal or No Deal It's the most unforgettable Christmas for a mother of two, who won over R100 000 on the Deal or No Deal game show. 26 December 2023 1:36 PM
2 'Christmas boxes' bring joy to Deal or No Deal South Africa family Deal or No Deal South Africa has all the festive season gees right here! 23 December 2023 6:39 AM
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa's annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
[WEATHER WARNING] Expect extreme thunderstorms, heavy rains until New Year

27 December 2023 10:17 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Bad weather
Johannesburg weather
Africa Melane
Zain Johnson
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Robert Mulaudzi (JHB EMS Spokesperson) urges residents living around rivers to practice caution during severe rainfall.

Zain Johnson speaks to Robert Mulaudzi (Spokesperson, Johannesburg EMS) about the level four weather warning for heavy rains and thunderstorms around Johannesburg.

Listen below.

Gauteng's weather service issued a "warning for the possibility of disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding".

Mulaudzi warns residents around the Jukskei River and other areas affected by floods to be on high alert.

"Dams are 100% full now," says Mulaudzi, who warns residents to practice caution and stay away from river streams.

We're urging residents in areas around river streams to practice caution and stay away from river streams which might be dangerous.

Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Johannesburg EMS

Mulaudzi confirms that disaster relief teams are ready to respond to any calls of distress.

The disaster management centre and officials are prepped and ready to respond. Firestations are on standby and monitoring areas that might be in distress.

Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Johannesburg EMS

Mulaudzi also reports that Gauteng's weather service has confirmed the heavy rains to continue into the New Year.

We're going to receive a lot of rainfall heading into the New Year.

Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Johannesburg EMS



Picture: Paulo Diniz diniz/Pixabay

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 December 2023

27 December 2023 7:43 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Copyright: gekaskr /123rf

Bored during the holidays? Here's some touristy ideas if you're in Gauteng

26 December 2023 4:29 PM

If you didn't take a holiday trip outside of Gauteng, it could have been because of employment or a low budget. According to travel journalist and guidebook author Iga Motylska, there are still destinations in and around Gauteng that you may visit with your family. For the joyous holidays, Iga, our travel enthusiast, has compiled a list of reasonably priced and family-friendly locations.

Healing from trauma. Picture: Pixabay.com

How to heal childhood trauma

25 December 2023 6:48 PM

Chris Thwala founder of NPO called Minds of Good Health, speaks to us on the significance of resolving childhood trauma as an adult. He discusses in detail how managing these traumas is essential to leading a responsible life.

Picture: www.cars.co.za

These are the top off-road vehicles for the festive season

23 December 2023 7:14 PM

If you are planning on off-roading during the holidays, these cars will take you safely through sand, mud, dirt, gravel roads, you name it.

Singer Bulelwa Mkutukana, who is better known as Zahara. Picture: @ZaharaSA/Twitter

Zahara’s siblings hail her as fierce fighter: ‘She kept telling us not to worry’

23 December 2023 12:36 PM

Zahara’s sisters were speaking at the funeral service of the late multi-award-winning musician in East London on Saturday morning.

© rawpixel/123rf.com

How to stay in shape these holidays: 'Learn to say NO'

23 December 2023 11:45 AM

Schedule exercise, eat and drink in moderation.

Kim Engelbrecht in the Kfm 94.5 studio on 22 December 2022 photographed by Ruth Smith (@ruthsmithcreates)

Kim Engelbrecht speaks on Reyka season 2: ‘The stakes are high’

22 December 2023 2:20 PM

The second season of local crime series Reyka is right around the corner.

source: www.pexels.com

From Indian to Italian, the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' for 2023/24 are...

22 December 2023 1:46 PM

TasteAtlas Awards release '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list for 2023/2024 - did Mzansi make it?

© nitr/123rf.com

Darling Brew releases GLUTEN FREE lager that tastes like the real thing

22 December 2023 1:23 PM

Those who cannot have gluten can now enjoy a traditional-tasting beer thanks to Darling Brew.

The Joburg Zoo lit up for the festive season. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

WATCH: Joburg Zoo turns into an illuminated wonderland

22 December 2023 1:00 PM

Welcome to the Festival of Lights at the Joburg Zoo, where the zoo grounds have been turned into an illuminated wonderland, filled with larger-than-life animal characters and entertainment for the whole family.

