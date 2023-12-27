[WEATHER WARNING] Expect extreme thunderstorms, heavy rains until New Year





Zain Johnson speaks to Robert Mulaudzi (Spokesperson, Johannesburg EMS) about the level four weather warning for heavy rains and thunderstorms around Johannesburg.

Gauteng's weather service issued a "warning for the possibility of disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding".

Mulaudzi warns residents around the Jukskei River and other areas affected by floods to be on high alert.

"Dams are 100% full now," says Mulaudzi, who warns residents to practice caution and stay away from river streams.

We're urging residents in areas around river streams to practice caution and stay away from river streams which might be dangerous. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Johannesburg EMS

Mulaudzi confirms that disaster relief teams are ready to respond to any calls of distress.

The disaster management centre and officials are prepped and ready to respond. Firestations are on standby and monitoring areas that might be in distress. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Johannesburg EMS

Mulaudzi also reports that Gauteng's weather service has confirmed the heavy rains to continue into the New Year.