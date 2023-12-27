Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied

This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place and the role he had in it. But the matter is unlikely to be over for Ramaphosa in 2024, as he vies for another term as president.

CAPE TOWN - It’s been a year since Parliament decided against initiating an impeachment inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the storage of thousands of dollars at his Limpopo farm.

This year, Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place and the role he had in it.

More than three years later, three arrests were only recently made in connection with the theft of that money.

But the matter is unlikely to be over for Ramaphosa in 2024, as he vies for another term as president.

Next year is likely to feature a Phala Phala showdown in the courts.

The Public Protector’s office says it’s comfortable with the findings it made in June on the Phala Phala investigation.

Its investigation was limited to whether President Cyril Ramaphosa breached the executive members’ code by conflicting his official duties with his private business interests.

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka recently told the Cape Town Press Club she stood by the outcome that Ramaphosa was in the clear.

"Having produced and signed off on Phala Phala, I actually sleep at night because I know it’s been vigorous teamwork."

This year, the reserve bank also cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing - this time in relation to exchange control regulations.

But neither of these investigations have been enough to appease opposition parties.

The Public Protector’s report is currently before the courts on legal review.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is also currently challenging the reserve bank report, the confidentiality of which has now been lifted as the matter gets closer to being ventilated in court, most likely also, in the new year.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied




Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
