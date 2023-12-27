



JOHANNESBURG - The Rea Vaya board has been dissolved.

Business rescue practitioner, Mahier Tayob, has taken the reins at the bus line after its operator, PioTrans, was placed in business rescue last week.

This comes as a result of an application from two of PioTrans’ creditors and against the backdrop of what Tayob has said looked like "fraud, maladministration, mismanagement of company assets, poor governance and a lack of expertise", which he said had "brought the company to its knees".

Tayob explained the next steps.

"There are two processes I’m implementing. I’ve already dissolved the board and the last thing we want to do is disrupted services... We cannot disrupt services in any way or form, so that's a continuing process. I will negotiate with the unions, with the drivers. I’ve already secured fuel so there can be ongoing operations."

He said, however, that operations were not "a stand-alone process" and functioned together with administration.

"And we will strengthen internal control systems, we will make sure we develop a strategy and a business rescue plan that can work. But, simultaneously, we need to know what went wrong, who was responsible for it and to what extent."

This article first appeared on EWN : In wake of business rescue, Rea Vaya board dissolved