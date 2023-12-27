



What do you do when you turn 80 years old if you're legendary Rolling Stones guitarist, Keith Richards?

You celebrate in South Africa - an equally legendary place.

Richards turned the big eight-oh on 18 December and posted this colourful photo of himself on Christmas Day living his best life "somewhere in South Africa".

In the post, Richards thanked fans for their birthday and festive wishes.

The rock icon swapped his guitar for a few days of leisure under the African sun.

Richards told fans in October that he plans to celebrate his 80th birthday on a luxury adventure in South Africa with his family. A source close to the musician revealed that "Keith isn’t afraid of wild beasts and loves seeing them roaming in the wild. It’s been a dream to do a big holiday with all his family at a luxury resort in South Africa".

We're glad Richards is living out his African birthday dreams!

This article first appeared on KFM : Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards rolls into South Africa for 80th birthday