ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament, Alice Mthembu, has died in a car crash.
It's understood the crash happened in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
Mthembu has been an MP since 2019 and has served on various parliamentary committees.
Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of women's rights.
Parliament spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo: "As families gather to celebrate the joyous Christmas season, the loss of precious lives on our roads cast a dark shadow, causing unimaginable pain and grief for countless. Ms Mthembu's untimely passing yesterday serves as a tragic reminder of the alarming levels of accidents that continue to plague our roads, affecting many families."
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash
