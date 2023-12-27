



JOHANNESBURG - It's emerged taxi owners who agreed to trade in their vehicles for shares in PioTrans, which operates the Rea Vaya bus line, need assistance now that the company has been placed under business rescue.

The taxi operators gave up their cars and public transport licences in exchange for a 66% share in PioTrans.

The company was placed under business rescue last week after an application from two of its creditors, who had still not been paid for services rendered.

Business rescue practitioner, Mahier Tayob, said it appeared fraud, maladministration, and mismanagement of company assets were among the problems that brought the company to its knees.

Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene said that business rescue was the last resort.

"Mine is one and one [priority] only, and that is to assist 309 families that have given away their taxis to be part of this BRT [Bus Rapid Transit] arrangement."

This article first appeared on EWN : Taxi drivers who exchanged vehicles for shares in Rea Vaya left in lurch