The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Taxi drivers who exchanged vehicles for shares in Rea Vaya left in lurch

27 December 2023 2:03 PM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Kenny Kunene
Piotrans
Rea Vaya bus

The taxi operators gave up their cars and licences in exchange for a 66 percent share in PioTrans, the company which operates Rea Vaya

JOHANNESBURG - It's emerged taxi owners who agreed to trade in their vehicles for shares in PioTrans, which operates the Rea Vaya bus line, need assistance now that the company has been placed under business rescue.

The taxi operators gave up their cars and public transport licences in exchange for a 66% share in PioTrans.

READ: Rea Vaya bus operator placed under business rescue

The company was placed under business rescue last week after an application from two of its creditors, who had still not been paid for services rendered.

Business rescue practitioner, Mahier Tayob, said it appeared fraud, maladministration, and mismanagement of company assets were among the problems that brought the company to its knees.

READ: In wake of business rescue Rea Vaya board dissolved

Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene said that business rescue was the last resort.

"Mine is one and one [priority] only, and that is to assist 309 families that have given away their taxis to be part of this BRT [Bus Rapid Transit] arrangement."


This article first appeared on EWN : Taxi drivers who exchanged vehicles for shares in Rea Vaya left in lurch




