On this day in 1975, Queen's album 'A Night at the Opera' tops music charts
Many musos consider Queen's 'A Night at the Opera' - released 48 years ago - to be a musical masterpiece.
This album is the rock band's fourth studio album and was released on 21 November 1975 by EMI Records in the United Kingdom and Elektra Records in the United States.
Following A Night At The Opera's entry into the United Kingdom charts on 15 December, it went to number one a week and a bit later on this day (27 December) in 1975.
Interesting factoids about the album:
• The album was the most expensive recording ever at the time of its release.
• 'A Night at the Opera' was named after the Marx Brothers' film of the same name.
• The album was recorded at various studios across four months in 1975.
• The album topped the UK Albums Chart for four non-consecutive weeks, while peaking at number four in the US, becoming the band's first platinum-certified album in that country.
• The album produced the iconic "Bohemian Rhapsody", which became the band's first number-one. The iconic song also received a Grammy nomination.
• The album is often hailed as Queen's best album - and one of the greatest albums of all time.
• In 2020, Rolling Stone ranked it at number 128 on its list of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time".
• In 2018, the album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Of course, you've got to listen to it now - how could you not?
