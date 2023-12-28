2 tips to help teens take out contracts like a pro
Wendy Knowler shares two top tips on how to prepare your 18-year-old to sign contracts.
Listen below.
Is your 18-year-old equipped with the knowledge to take out a contract?
The age of maturity used to be 21, but the government dropped that to 18 in 2007, which means many “children” become fully-fledged adults while still wearing school uniforms.
That legal power has downsides, with many young people having a bad credit record by the time they're 21.
How to help them read contracts:
1) Check the most important bits - contract term, monthly payments and early cancellation penalty.
2) Teach them how to stand their ground with a pushy salesperson.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Want Knowler to tackle something for you?
Send an email to consumer@knowler.co.za. Add the station name to the subject line with one or two descriptor words about your story.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 2 tips to help teens take out contracts like a pro
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119642191_portrait-of-funny-young-man-in-casual-clothes-holding-credit-bank-card-isolated-on-blue-wall-backgro.html?term=boy%2Bmoney%2Bfunny&vti=mw4i1m2hky6xxrwgj1-1-41
More from MyMoney Online
YES! You can improve your credit score in Janu-worry by avoiding 3 things
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how.Read More
Wendy Knowler praises MSC Cruises for EXCELLENT service amid chaos at OR Tambo
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a story of a company providing excellent service and a shining example.Read More
Borrowing money isn’t always bad – debt can be a sensible way to build wealth
Debt can be a useful way to build wealth if it is managed wisely, says Bomikazi Zeka (Financial Planning, University of Canberra).Read More
Are you financially literate? Here are 7 signs you’re on the right track
How many of these seven things are you currently practising?Read More
Bitcoin tops $42 000 for the first time in 20 months
Bitcoin has seen a 150% rise in value so far this year.Read More
Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices
People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group.Read More
Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years
Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram.Read More
Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT'
Not only is it illegal, but you're putting yourself at risk of being a victim of cybercrime.Read More
Top-selling items at TAKEALOT BLACK FRIDAY sale last year
Before we start putting together our budgets and wishlists, we take a look at the online store’s top-selling items from 2022.Read More