Opinion
Latest Local
Lotto results: Wednesday, 27 December 2023

28 December 2023 7:24 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
LOTTO
lotto plus
Lotto results
Lotto Draw

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 27 December 2023 are:

Lotto: 12, 25, 29, 34, 41, 42 B: 27

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 06, 14, 19, 27, 33 B: 15

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 04, 10, 35, 36, 47 B: 26

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.


For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.




