Ladysmith floods: Mom clings to hope of finding son, husband after losing child
JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal mother's life has been turned upside down after losing her daughter in the Ladysmith flash floods, while her son and husband are still missing.
Rozel Malaton spoke to Eyewitness News following the torrential rains which swept through her home.
The body of her nine-year-old daughter was found on Monday, however, her three-year-old son and their father's bodies have not yet been located.
Just before the clock struck midnight on Christmas Eve, Malaton’s two children were asleep in bed while she wrapped their presents.
But little did she know that what would happen in the next few hours would change the course of the 27-year-old mother’s life forever.
Her pre-fabricated home was swept away by the unrelenting force of Mother Nature as waves of murky water pushed them into the Bullspruit River.
Malaton explained how her kids were washed away.
"We were flushed down the river, about three kilometers, and I lost hold of them. By 03:30 Christmas morning, I managed to cling to a tree and come out of the water, but unfortunately, my daughter, she was found deceased."
She said the tragic loss had left her defeated.
"I just hope and pray that God will show me the way - I seriously don’t know the way forward."
Several pre-fabricated homes located on the property were washed away during the floods.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ladysmith floods: Mom clings to hope of finding son, husband after losing child
