Metro police explains RULES FOR SHOOTING FIREWORKS on New Year's Eve

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Ladysmith floods: Mom clings to hope of finding son, husband after losing child Just before midnight on Christmas Eve, Rozel Malaton’s two children were asleep in bed while she wrapped their presents. But littl... 28 December 2023 8:59 AM
Legendary playwright Mbongeni Ngema dies in EC car crash His family confirmed that Ngema died in a car crash on Wednesday night near Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape as he was travelling b... 28 December 2023 8:00 AM
RTMC urges caution on the roads as thousands make their way home after holidays Traffic volumes are expected to increase over the coming days as travellers make their way back home from their holiday destinatio... 27 December 2023 3:45 PM
ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of wome... 27 December 2023 1:24 PM
Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place an... 27 December 2023 10:04 AM
ANC sends cease and desist letter to Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe party The MK party not only uses the name of the former liberation movement's armed wing, but its logo consists of the governing party's... 23 December 2023 9:11 AM
Wendy Knowler praises MSC Cruises for EXCELLENT service amid OR Tambo chaos Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a story of a company providing excellent service and a shining example. 28 December 2023 12:15 PM
Taxi drivers who exchanged vehicles for shares in Rea Vaya left in lurch The taxi operators gave up their cars and licences in exchange for a 66 percent share in PioTrans, the company which operates Rea... 27 December 2023 2:03 PM
In wake of business rescue, Rea Vaya board dissolved Business rescue practitioner, Mahier Tayob, has taken the reins at the bus line after its operator, PioTrans, was placed in busine... 27 December 2023 10:31 AM
Wendy Knowler praises MSC Cruises for EXCELLENT service amid OR Tambo chaos Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a story of a company providing excellent service and a shining example. 28 December 2023 12:15 PM
Legendary playwright Mbongeni Ngema dies in EC car crash His family confirmed that Ngema died in a car crash on Wednesday night near Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape as he was travelling b... 28 December 2023 8:00 AM
Lotto results: Wednesday, 27 December 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 28 December 2023 7:24 AM
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
Metro police explains RULES FOR SHOOTING FIREWORKS on New Year's Eve Xolani Fihla of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department explains the rules for using fireworks. 28 December 2023 11:53 AM
On this day in 1975, Queen's album 'A Night at the Opera' tops music charts 'A Night at the Opera' is considered by many to be one of the greatest rock albums of all time. 27 December 2023 2:18 PM
Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards rolls into South Africa for 80th birthday The legendary Rolling Stones guitarist recently turned 80 and celebrated "somewhere in South Africa". 27 December 2023 1:32 PM
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
Metro police explains RULES FOR SHOOTING FIREWORKS on New Year's Eve

28 December 2023 11:53 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Fireworks
Bongani Bingwe
Bongani Bingwa
NYE fireworks display

Xolani Fihla of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department explains the rules for using fireworks.

Xolani Fihla of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) explains the rules around using fireworks.

Fireworks typically welcome the new year with sparks, colour and a bang, but there are rules for using them, says Fihla:

1) No person should deal with fireworks unless you have a permit.

2) No person under 16 should use fireworks without adult supervision.

3) Fireworks should not be used inside buildings, around agricultural holdings or near public spaces such as schools, old aged homes, hospitals or where animals live. Fireworks should also not be set off within 500 meters of explosive factories, petrol stations or petrol depots and storage facilities.

4) They should be set off following manufacturers' guidelines.

5) If you're selling fireworks, carry your permit and license with you. The permit should be signed off by the necessary department of the City of Johannesburg.

We plead that people use fireworks in a sensible manner and not throw them at pets or people.

Xolani Fihla, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department

Should you suspect anyone using fireworks irresponsibly or selling them illegally, call 011 375 5911.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




More from Entertainment

Image source: Screengrab from Bohemian Rhapsody music video

On this day in 1975, Queen's album 'A Night at the Opera' tops music charts

27 December 2023 2:18 PM

'A Night at the Opera' is considered by many to be one of the greatest rock albums of all time.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Raph_PH

Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards rolls into South Africa for 80th birthday

27 December 2023 1:32 PM

The legendary Rolling Stones guitarist recently turned 80 and celebrated "somewhere in South Africa".

Malebo Mafokoane, who won R118 000 on Deal Or No Deal SA Photo: Supplied

Mother unboxes R100 000 Christmas gift on Deal or No Deal

26 December 2023 1:36 PM

It's the most unforgettable Christmas for a mother of two, who won over R100 000 on the Deal or No Deal game show.

Picture: Supplied

2 'Christmas boxes' bring joy to Deal or No Deal South Africa family

23 December 2023 6:39 AM

Deal or No Deal South Africa has all the festive season gees right here!

Image source: Vetkoekpaleis Instagram, SABC 2, screengrab

SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago

22 December 2023 10:15 AM

The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm.

Photo: Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto

Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help!

21 December 2023 2:24 PM

Liezel van der Westhuizen explores brain tapping, AKA the #efttapping wellness trend.

Image source: screengrab from Steal & Plunder website

Steal & Plunder: Unashamedly proudly Mzansi game about illicit wealth in SA

21 December 2023 12:22 PM

This new multiplayer card-based strategy game that pokes fun at the illicit ways of gaining wealth in a corrupt Mzansi.

Image source: Screengrab from YouTube video posted by: Dublin City Today

[WATCH] It's beginning to sound ALOT like Xmas with Dublin's singing doorman

21 December 2023 11:28 AM

Sean Boland, the overnight viral sensation bringing the festive cheer to the streets of Dublin explains why he's such a hit.

Image source: European Chess Union, screengrab, Instagram

8 year-old, Bodhana Sivanandan checkmates chess masters, rises as global queen

21 December 2023 11:00 AM

Sivanandan ‘accidentally’ got into chess three years ago and has since been described as a ‘phenomenon' by industry pros.

Miss France 2024, Eve Gilles. Photo: Instagram/missfranceoff

Miss France 2024 winner hits back at haters: ‘No one should dictate who you are’

21 December 2023 10:47 AM

The pageant winner was unusually critiqued for her short hair.

Legendary playwright Mbongeni Ngema dies in EC car crash

Lifestyle Local

Lotto results: Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Lifestyle

Ladysmith floods: Mom clings to hope of finding son, husband after losing child

Local

EWN Highlights

Rea Vaya operator PioTrans went into business rescue due to a rushed start – NTA

28 December 2023 2:04 PM

Joburgers planing to usher in new year with fireworks urged to act responsibly

28 December 2023 1:58 PM

SALGA KZN wants masterminds behind political killings to be arrested

28 December 2023 12:43 PM

