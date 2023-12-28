Mbongeni Ngema praised as a 'luminary' & 'patriot' following his death





JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has lamented Mbongeni Ngema’s passing as “a significant loss to South African arts”, describing the legendary playwright, composer, lyricist, director and musician as one of the country’s greats.

Ngema was killed when the car he was travelling in and a truck collided in Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape, on Wednesday, while returning from a funeral.

According to the local authorities, two others who were travelling with him at the time were also injured.

He was 68 years old at the time.

Best known for his work on the iconic Sarafina!, Ngema was recognised both here at home and on the international stage.

The minister’s spokesperson, Litha Mpondwana: "At a critical time in the liberation struggle against apartheid, Dr Ngema took the plays Woza Albert, Asinamali and Sarafina! to international stages. These productions not only showcased South African talent, but also narrated to the world the experiences of South Africans who were ostracised and brutalised under apartheid."

In the democratic years, meanwhile, Mpondwana said that Ngema’s works reflected “the mood, hopes, joy and challenges of life in democratic South Africa”.

"Whether it was through the defiant songs in Sarafina!, the determination expressed in songs such as Lizobuya, or the exuberance of songs such as Stimela sase Zola, Dr Ngema’s work did much to foster social cohesion and to express critical moments of South African history through the arts."

Political parties and civil society alike also paid tribute to show Ngema, describing him as a “luminary” and a “patriot”.

ActionSA has thanked Ngema for his commitment to anti-apartheid activism, saying his creative works “highlighted the injustices of apartheid on an international stage, helping to bring to an end the oppressive regime”.

And the African National Congress (ANC) said he was “a luminary in the arts” and “a patriot who used his creative prowess to amplify the voices of the oppressed”.

The governing party added that his passing “leaves an indelible void in the cultural tapestry of our nation” and that “his artistry, resonating with the struggle against apartheid, reflected the spirit of resistance during pivotal moments in our nation's history”.

Spokesperson for the Activists and Citizens Forum, Dennis Bloem, meanwhile, said they were shocked and saddened.

"This is a massive loss not only to his family but to the entire country. Mbongeni Ngema was not an ordinary musician and artist - he was a liberator. He used his art and music to conscientise millions of people around the world. He exposed apartheid through his plays.

Bloem said Ngema’s contribution to the liberation struggle would not be forgotten.

Renowned film producer Anant Singh has penned a heartfelt tribute to Ngema, saying with his passing, “a trailblazing creative talent” has been lost.

Ngema was perhaps best known for his work on the Sarafina! play, which Singh produced the film adaptation of.

Anant Singh, in a statement issued in the wake of Mbongeni Ngema’s passing, said that we had lost “a trailblazing creative talent who fearlessly brought awareness of South Africa under apartheid to a global audience using the theatre as a platform”.

He described Ngema as “one of South Africa’s finest multi-talented creatives” and said that Ngema had “left an indelible mark on South African theatre and the creative industries as a whole”.

Singh said Ngema was “an inspiration” who mentored many young artists who were now household names.

His passing leaves a deep void, Singh said but added that Ngema also left “a rich legacy that will endure for posterity”.

