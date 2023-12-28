5 tips to stay safe in the ocean (even when caught in a rip current)

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Opinion
Latest Local
Ladysmith flooding death toll rises to 8 as 2 more bodies recovered The bodies of a father and his son were recovered on Thursday. 28 December 2023 1:20 PM
EC Transport Dept opens culpable homicide case after Mbongeni Ngema's death Ngema died in a crash on the R61 near Bizana in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. 28 December 2023 12:32 PM
Mbongeni Ngema praised as a 'luminary' & 'patriot' following his death Ngema was killed when the car he was travelling in and a truck collided in Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape, on Wednesday, while re... 28 December 2023 11:04 AM
View all Local
ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of wome... 27 December 2023 1:24 PM
Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place an... 27 December 2023 10:04 AM
ANC sends cease and desist letter to Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe party The MK party not only uses the name of the former liberation movement's armed wing, but its logo consists of the governing party's... 23 December 2023 9:11 AM
View all Politics
YES! You can improve your credit score in Janu-worry by avoiding 3 things Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how. 28 December 2023 1:26 PM
2 tips to help teens take out contracts like a pro Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares tips to help financially savvy teens. 28 December 2023 12:56 PM
Wendy Knowler praises MSC Cruises for EXCELLENT service amid chaos at OR Tambo Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a story of a company providing excellent service and a shining example. 28 December 2023 12:15 PM
View all Business
Australian chef Bill Granger (the 'godfather of avocado toast') has died at 54 The self-taught cook from Melbourne was a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer. 28 December 2023 4:19 PM
African history of dagga (cannabis) offers fascinating, heartbreaking insights An expert explains the history behind cannabis in Africa. 28 December 2023 3:35 PM
5 tips to stay safe in the ocean (even when caught in a rip current) Craig Lambinon (NSRI Spokesperson) explains how you can keep yourself safe when enjoying the ocean waves. 28 December 2023 2:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana's move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women's Soccer League's history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of fo... 19 December 2023 8:19 PM
View all Sport
Metro police explains RULES FOR SHOOTING FIREWORKS on New Year's Eve Xolani Fihla of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department explains the rules for using fireworks. 28 December 2023 11:53 AM
On this day in 1975, Queen's album 'A Night at the Opera' tops music charts 'A Night at the Opera' is considered by many to be one of the greatest rock albums of all time. 27 December 2023 2:18 PM
Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards rolls into South Africa for 80th birthday The legendary Rolling Stones guitarist recently turned 80 and celebrated "somewhere in South Africa". 27 December 2023 1:32 PM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa's annual food waste. 20 December 2023 8:55 AM
View all Opinion
5 tips to stay safe in the ocean (even when caught in a rip current)

28 December 2023 2:47 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
National Sea Rescue Institute Craig Lambinon
Zain Johnson
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Craig Lambinon (NSRI Spokesperson) explains how you can keep yourself safe when enjoying the ocean waves.

Zain Johnson speaks to Craig Lambinon of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) about staying safe at sea.

Listen to the tips below.

Oceanside visits count among Cape Town's many tourist attractions but they can be dangerous if you cannot navigate the City's tides, particularly when the wind is strong.

On Sunday, a Johannesburg man drowned just off Queens Beach in Bantry Bay. The man and three others were on a boat that capsized due to galeforce winds and large waves.

Lambinon says you can stay safe when out at sea by following these tips:

1) Download the 'NSRI SafeTrx' app on your phone. It helps track your sea route and safety with an emergency alert button that helps the NSRI team find you should anything happen.

2) If you swim at the beach, swim where the lifeguards are and obey their instructions.

3) If you're taking part in extreme sports like kayaking or kite surfing, ensure that emergency services are nearby.

4) Be aware of high and low tides. During this time of the year, due to the excessive gravitational pull of the full moon, there are higher-than-normal high tides and lower-than-normal low tides.

5) If you are caught in a rip current:

  • Don't swim against the current. Stay afloat using your arms and legs in a circular movement.

  • Remain calm and use the air in your lungs to aid natural floatation.

  • Keep your head above water.

  • Go with the rip current until you can swim back to shore.

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 5 tips to stay safe in the ocean (even when caught in a rip current)




28 December 2023 2:47 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
National Sea Rescue Institute Craig Lambinon
Zain Johnson
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

