The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Wendy Knowler praises MSC Cruises for EXCELLENT service amid OR Tambo chaos

28 December 2023 12:15 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Customer service
Pippa Hudson
Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Travelling tips

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a story of a company providing excellent service and a shining example.

Wendy Knowler shares a story about a company that went the extra mile in a very big way during a chaotic festive season.

Listen to the story below.

The story of a company and its impeccable service began last Friday when the Airports Company South Africa’s (ACSA) baggage sorting system at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport failed - on the busiest domestic flight day of the year!

Thousands of bags had to be sorted manually.

Chaos ensued, and thousands of passengers arrived at their destinations without their luggage, at the height of the festive season.

No holiday clothes, presents and in some cases, no chronic medication.

(Top tip: always pack meds in your cabin luggage.)

It’s been an absolute nightmare trying to reunite about 3000 of our passengers with their luggage. This despite delaying our flights in the hope that we could get as much luggage loaded as possible. On Saturday, all the airline’s Joburg-based executives were at the airport, trying to sort out the bags themselves, preventing them from being pilfered.

Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer - FlySafair

Pilferage increases dramatically when planes are delayed because it gives baggage handlers who are morally challenged a lot more time to get their hands on people’s luggage. Now, imagine you have thousands of bags lying around in OR Tambo's basement hour after hour... many overnight.

On Saturday morning, ACSA admitted it was “still experiencing technical challenges” with the system, resulting in flight delays, having previously said it was all sorted.

Knowler got wind of the story when Lerato Seheri of Parkview flew from OR Tambo to Durban with her mother and two children on Friday, where they boarded the MSC Splendida for a five-night cruise to Pomene and Portuguese Island in Mozambique.

MSC Cruises delayed the vessel’s departure for three hours in the hope its 50 passengers whose baggage hadn’t made it onto their flight from Joburg would have it delivered to them, but when it left at 9 pm, more than 40 passengers, including Lerato and her family, were unintentionally travelling ultralight.

“None of us will have any clothes, toiletries or, in my mother’s case, chronic medication, for the next six days,” she told TimesLIVE.

MSC Cruises MD Ross Volk told Knowler that the Splendida crew was doing all it could for affected passengers, including providing a laundry service at no cost. The baggage sorting bedlam has had many knock-on effects, Volk says, including MSC having to pay an extra R500 000 in port charges due to the ship’s late departure.

“We’d like to get our passengers' baggage to them, but we don’t have many options,” he said. “The island is so small — you can’t get an aircraft there — but we are still trying our best to find a way.”

That was Saturday.

On Monday, Christmas morning, Volk contacted Knowler to say that the ship had arrived at Portuguese Island and those passengers had finally been reunited with their luggage.

It’s the HOW which is so impressive.

43 bags were flown from Joburg to Durban, then DRIVEN to Maputo, then taken by boat to the island.

How impressive is that? What a Christmas present for those people! Lerato emailed Knowler from the ship to say:

We are finally reunited with our luggage! What a relief… I’d like to take this opportunity to thank you and everyone involved in getting our luggage to us. We are very appreciative of all the efforts that went into helping us out. Since we have already incurred costs, we will still be pursuing compensation.

Lerato

Lerato is chasing FlySafair for compensation, but the airline's Kirby Gordon suggests ACSA should be held liable.

Affected parties have raised questions regarding compensation, especially considering the scale of the inconvenience and financial losses. Discussions are underway with ACSA to address these concerns and find an equitable solution for all involved.

Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer - FlySafair

LIFT Airline CEO Jonathan Ayache says the breakdown of Acsa's baggage sorting system at OR Tambo made its operations very challenging during a peak travel period and caused a lot of unnecessary stress for the airline’s passengers.

An incident like this highlights how dependent airlines are on the underlying airport infrastructure, which needs to be maintained properly for the air transport ecosystem to operate smoothly and efficiently for passengers.

Jonathan Ayache, CEO - LIFT Airline

Someone involved with operations at ORT until recently told Knowler that ACSA hadn’t recovered financially from the Covid travel ban periods, and budgets, including maintenance, had been slashed as a result.

Can we expect more of the same as a result? We shall see.

This story is just another reason to travel light:

1) Think twice about packing gifts into your check-in luggage

2) Consider buying gifts online and have them delivered to your destination or the recipient.

3) Do not pack your branded fragrance into check-in bags as it’s the item most frequently stolen along the way.

Want Knowler to tackle something for you?

Send an email to consumer@knowler.co.za. Add this station's name to the subject line with one or two descriptor words about your story.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Wendy Knowler praises MSC Cruises for EXCELLENT service amid OR Tambo chaos




Customer service
Pippa Hudson
Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Travelling tips

