Airbags can kill, if you don't sit right - Wendy Knowler (consumer journo)





Wendy Knowler shares some tips around the safety of airbags.

Airbags do the opposite of protecting you if you don’t sit right warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

An airbag’s main job is to prevent you and your passengers from colliding with objects such as your car’s steering wheel, windscreen, dashboard, and seats during an accident. But they could harm or even kill you when they deploy at 320km/hr if you don’t sit properly - that is, with your chest about 25cm away from the steering wheel where airbags are situated.

So, no hugging the steering wheel while driving, no children in the front seat, and no front passengers sitting with their legs on the dashboard.

