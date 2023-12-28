YES! You can improve your credit score in Janu-worry by avoiding 3 things
Wendy Knowler explains how to improve your credit score in Janu-worry.
Listen below.
A credit score that took years to build can be destroyed by a few small mistakes:
1) Making late payments.
2) Maxing out your credit card.
3) Not paying your debts on time.
A good way of boosting your credit score is to never spend more than 20% of your credit limit.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_60942143_credit-score-concept-with-young-woman-reaching-and-looking-upwards.html?term=credit%2Bscore&vti=mz32yv9wk6ef7gnn7f-1-86
