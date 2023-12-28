Ladysmith flooding death toll rises to 8 as 2 more bodies recovered
JOHANNESBURG - Two more bodies have been recovered in Ladysmith, bringing the death toll in the devastating floods to eight.
The bodies of a father and his son were recovered on Thursday.
The family of the victims have identified them as Kenneth and Kale Malaton.
Malaton, his two children and the mother of their children were swept away when their prefabricated home was washed down a river during the flash flood on Christmas Eve.
The mother survived by clinging onto a tree.
It’s a triple blow for the Malaton family after the bodies of Kenneth and his three-year-old son, Kale, were recovered in Ladysmith on Thursday.
On Monday, the body of Malaton’s nine-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, was recovered.
Kenneth’s brother-in-law, Zane Brooks, spoke to Eyewitness News from the scene.
"It’s just a scene of distraught and disbelief because the body of the little boy has just been found. Kenneth’s body was also found about an hour ago, his body has been placed into a body bag and we’re just waiting for the mortuary van to get here."
The death toll stands at eight while nine remain missing following the devastating floods.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ladysmith flooding death toll rises to 8 as 2 more bodies recovered
More from Local
EC Transport Dept opens culpable homicide case after Mbongeni Ngema's death
Ngema died in a crash on the R61 near Bizana in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.Read More
Mbongeni Ngema praised as a 'luminary' & 'patriot' following his death
Ngema was killed when the car he was travelling in and a truck collided in Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape, on Wednesday, while returning from a funeral.Read More
Ladysmith floods: Mom clings to hope of finding son, husband after losing child
Just before midnight on Christmas Eve, Rozel Malaton’s two children were asleep in bed while she wrapped their presents. But little did she know that what would happen in the next few hours would change the course of her life forever.Read More
Legendary playwright Mbongeni Ngema dies in EC car crash
His family confirmed that Ngema died in a car crash on Wednesday night near Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape as he was travelling back from a funeral he attended.Read More
RTMC urges caution on the roads as thousands make their way home after holidays
Traffic volumes are expected to increase over the coming days as travellers make their way back home from their holiday destinations.Read More
Taxi drivers who exchanged vehicles for shares in Rea Vaya left in lurch
The taxi operators gave up their cars and licences in exchange for a 66 percent share in PioTrans, the company which operates Rea VayaRead More
Year in review: The 2023 Senzo Meyiwa murder trial restarts with new judge
Five men have spent most of the year in the dock in the Pretoria High Court as the trial into the football star’s murder has unfolded.Read More
Nandipha Magudumana fails to secure release with multiple court bids
Magudumana, a once celebrated aesthetician and entrepreneur, shocked the nation when it came to light that she was at the centre of one of the greatest prison escapes South Africa has witnessed.Read More
In wake of business rescue, Rea Vaya board dissolved
Business rescue practitioner, Mahier Tayob, has taken the reins at the bus line after its operator, PioTrans, was placed in business rescue last week.Read More