



JOHANNESBURG - Two more bodies have been recovered in Ladysmith, bringing the death toll in the devastating floods to eight.

The bodies of a father and his son were recovered on Thursday.

The family of the victims have identified them as Kenneth and Kale Malaton.

Malaton, his two children and the mother of their children were swept away when their prefabricated home was washed down a river during the flash flood on Christmas Eve.

The mother survived by clinging onto a tree.

It’s a triple blow for the Malaton family after the bodies of Kenneth and his three-year-old son, Kale, were recovered in Ladysmith on Thursday.

On Monday, the body of Malaton’s nine-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, was recovered.

Kenneth’s brother-in-law, Zane Brooks, spoke to Eyewitness News from the scene.

"It’s just a scene of distraught and disbelief because the body of the little boy has just been found. Kenneth’s body was also found about an hour ago, his body has been placed into a body bag and we’re just waiting for the mortuary van to get here."

The death toll stands at eight while nine remain missing following the devastating floods.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ladysmith flooding death toll rises to 8 as 2 more bodies recovered