Renting a car for the holidays? Car hire company's prechecks could cost you
Wendy Knowler explains why that "helpful" pre-check from your care hire company might cost you.
Listen below.
"That car hire company’s 'helpful' gesture could cost you plenty," warns Knowler.
If you go to collect a hired car and you’re told that they’ve already pre-checked the car for you, and all you have to do is sign their checklist, just say 'no'.
Once you have driven off in that car, any scrape, scratch, dent or hailstone damage not marked on that document will be for your account.
Knowler recommends insisting on only signing that form once you have inspected the car. Jot down any marks on the bodywork, rims or covers - no matter how insignificant they may seem.
Want Knowler to tackle something for you?
Send an email to consumer@knowler.co.za. Add this station's name to the subject line with one or two descriptor words about your story.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Renting a car for the holidays? Car hire company's prechecks could cost you
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/travel-tour-car-steering-wheel-2724330/
