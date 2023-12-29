



It’s the 29th of December, and the most skeletal of skeleton staff is holding the fort.

So, we had a brainwave!

Just for the heck of it (it’s REALLY quiet and boring at work right now), we’re going to tell ChatGPT, ‘Rank African cities by economic opportunity' – then simply publish that as an article, whatever it spits out.

Point of sale device with Nigerian Naira notes. © osarieme/123rf.com

Prompt: Rank African cities by economic opportunity.

Answer by ChatGPT (verbatim):

It's challenging to provide a definitive ranking of African cities by the economic opportunities they offer, and perceptions can vary depending on individual perspectives, industries, and global economic conditions. However, I can highlight some cities that are often considered key economic hubs in Africa. Keep in mind that economic conditions can change, and new developments may have occurred since my last knowledge update in January 2022. Here is a list of cities, ranked in order of their perceived economic potential:

Johannesburg, South Africa: Johannesburg is the largest city in South Africa and a major economic centre, particularly in finance, mining, and services.

Lagos, Nigeria: Lagos is Nigeria's economic and financial hub, with a diverse economy that includes finance, technology, and services.

Nairobi, Kenya: Nairobi is East Africa's economic hub, with a growing technology sector and a strong presence in finance, trade, and services.

Cairo, Egypt: Cairo is the capital of Egypt and a significant economic centre in North Africa, with a diverse economy that includes finance, manufacturing, and services.

Casablanca, Morocco: Casablanca is Morocco's economic powerhouse, known for its financial services, trade, and industrial activities.

Accra, Ghana: Accra is the capital of Ghana and is experiencing economic growth, with a focus on services, finance, and oil.

Cape Town, South Africa: Cape Town is a major economic centre in the Western Cape province, known for its tourism, finance, real estate, and technology industries. Its global appeal and diverse economy contribute to its significance.

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: Addis Ababa serves as the political and economic capital of Ethiopia, with a growing economy, particularly in the services and manufacturing sectors.

Abuja, Nigeria: Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, is an emerging economic centre with a focus on government services, finance, and trade.

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania: Dar es Salaam is Tanzania's largest city and a key economic centre, with a focus on trade, finance, and services.

It's important to note that economic opportunities can vary within cities, and the overall economic landscape in Africa is dynamic. Additionally, new developments may have occurred since my last update, so it's advisable to consult the latest reports and analyses for the most current information.

This article first appeared on 947 : Joburg has the most economic opportunity in Africa, says Artificial Intelligence