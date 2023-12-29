Ladysmith floods: KZN govt offers assistance to families who lost loved ones





JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government has offered assistance to grieving families in Ladysmith who lost loved ones in the devastating Christmas Eve floods.

Six bodies were recovered on Thursday, with the death toll now at 11, while five others remain unaccounted for.

KwaZulu-Natal COGTA spokesperson, Sboniso Mngadi: "In response to this heart-wrenching tragedy, the government has committed to provide support, including counselling and assistance with the burial arrangements to all affected families."

