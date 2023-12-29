Ladysmith floods: KZN govt offers assistance to families who lost loved ones

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Firefighters contain detergent factory blaze in Joburg CBD Firefighters have contained the blaze, and no fatalities and injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been e... 29 December 2023 3:40 PM
Kirsten Kluyts murder: Alleged killer to see new year in jail after bail refused The 21-year-old student was arrested last month and charged with the murder of the Johannesburg teacher who was raped and murdered... 29 December 2023 3:01 PM
Bogus doctor Matthew Lani claims Health Dept denying him access to ARV meds Lani, who is HIV positive, recently posted a video on social media that he was denied entry to a local clinic by security guards,... 29 December 2023 12:53 PM
View all Local
ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of wome... 27 December 2023 1:24 PM
Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place an... 27 December 2023 10:04 AM
ANC sends cease and desist letter to Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe party The MK party not only uses the name of the former liberation movement's armed wing, but its logo consists of the governing party's... 23 December 2023 9:11 AM
View all Politics
5 tips (from a doctor) to actually achieve those 2024 New Year's Resolutions Dr Angelique Coetzee (medical doctor) explains how keeping it simple can be the most effective way to achieve 2024 health goals. 29 December 2023 3:08 PM
What's 'regression'? You feel it around your parents as an adult. Here's why... Andrew Kekae, a clinical social worker, explains why adults sometimes regress around their parents and how to combat this feeling. 29 December 2023 2:32 PM
Buying a car? Balloon payments make them 'affordable'. They can also destroy you "If the only way you can afford car instalments is with a balloon payment, you can't afford it," warns Wendy Knowler. 29 December 2023 11:17 AM
View all Business
Meet Dr Keaton Harris: a cum laude graduate (despite 16 med school rejections) Dr Keaton Harris details his childhood struggles and the inspirational tale of how he became a (cum laude) medical doctor. 29 December 2023 12:04 PM
How to calm your pets when New Year's Eve fireworks go off (by the NSPCA) The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shares top tips to keep pets calm during fireworks. 29 December 2023 11:03 AM
Renting a car for the holidays? Car hire company's prechecks could cost you Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains why you should be extra careful of a car rental company's pre-checks. 29 December 2023 9:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa smashes India by an innings and 32 runs (by Neil Manthorpe) Famed cricket commentator Neil Manthorpe discusses the many highs and few lows of Day 3 of the first Test between SA and India. 29 December 2023 10:20 AM
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana's move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women's Soccer League's history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
View all Sport
Big-hearted celebs gamble for a good cause in 2024 on Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa will kick off the new year with fireworks ignited by five local superstars. 29 December 2023 1:42 PM
Australian chef Bill Granger (the 'godfather of avocado toast') has died at 54 The self-taught cook from Melbourne was a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer. 28 December 2023 4:19 PM
Metro police explains RULES FOR SHOOTING FIREWORKS on New Year's Eve Xolani Fihla of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department explains the rules for using fireworks. 28 December 2023 11:53 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa's annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
View all Opinion
Ladysmith floods: KZN govt offers assistance to families who lost loved ones

29 December 2023 8:52 AM
by Orrin Singh
Six bodies were recovered on Thursday, with the death toll now at 11, while five others remain unaccounted for.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government has offered assistance to grieving families in Ladysmith who lost loved ones in the devastating Christmas Eve floods.

Six bodies were recovered on Thursday, with the death toll now at 11, while five others remain unaccounted for.

KwaZulu-Natal COGTA spokesperson, Sboniso Mngadi: "In response to this heart-wrenching tragedy, the government has committed to provide support, including counselling and assistance with the burial arrangements to all affected families."


This article first appeared on EWN : Ladysmith floods: KZN govt offers assistance to families who lost loved ones




More from Local

A detergent factory on Eloff Street engulfed in flames on 29 December 2023. Picture: X/@Abramjee

Firefighters contain detergent factory blaze in Joburg CBD

29 December 2023 3:40 PM

Firefighters have contained the blaze, and no fatalities and injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

The man accused of the rape and murder of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts. Picture: Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News

Kirsten Kluyts murder: Alleged killer to see new year in jail after bail refused

29 December 2023 3:01 PM

The 21-year-old student was arrested last month and charged with the murder of the Johannesburg teacher who was raped and murdered after an organised run in Sandton in October.

Social media doctor Matthew Lani. Picture: Screengrab.

Bogus doctor Matthew Lani claims Health Dept denying him access to ARV meds

29 December 2023 12:53 PM

Lani, who is HIV positive, recently posted a video on social media that he was denied entry to a local clinic by security guards, where he was going to pick up his medication.

The man accused of the murder and rape of Kirsten Kluyts appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court on 20 December 2023. Picture: Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News

State maintains the accused likely the one who killed, raped Kirsten Kluyts

29 December 2023 12:48 PM

The Johannesburg teacher was murdered at an organised running event in Sandton in October while she was three months pregnant.

Search and rescue teams search on 29 December 2023 for people who went missing during a flash flood in Ladysmith on Christmas Eve. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue/Facebook

Recovery of 2 more bodies takes Ladysmith floods death toll to 13

29 December 2023 11:59 AM

The death toll in the Ladysmith flood disaster has climbed to 13 after two more bodies were recovered on Friday.

The man accused of the rape and murder of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts. Picture: Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News

Absence of rape-related injuries doesn't mean Kirsten Kluyts not raped - State

29 December 2023 11:49 AM

The 34-year-old English teacher was, according to the State, raped and murdered at an organised running event in Sandton in October. She was three months pregnant at the time.

IPSS Medical Rescue personnel search for survivors after flash floods hit Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal on 24 December 2023. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue/Facebook

Ladysmith flooding death toll rises to 8 as 2 more bodies recovered

28 December 2023 1:20 PM

The bodies of a father and his son were recovered on Thursday.

Mbongeni Ngema was killed when the car he was travelling in and a truck collided in Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape, on 27 December 2023, while returning from a funeral. Pictures: Supplied

EC Transport Dept opens culpable homicide case after Mbongeni Ngema's death

28 December 2023 12:32 PM

Ngema died in a crash on the R61 near Bizana in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

Legendary playwright, composer, lyricist, director and musician, Mbongeni Ngema. Picture: Mbongeni Ngema/Facebook

Mbongeni Ngema praised as a 'luminary' & 'patriot' following his death

28 December 2023 11:04 AM

Ngema was killed when the car he was travelling in and a truck collided in Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape, on Wednesday, while returning from a funeral.

9-year-old Brooklyn Malaton (l), whose body was recovered. Three-year-old Kale and his father Kenneth are still unaccounted for after their home was swept away in the Ladysmith floods on 24 December 2023. Pictures: Supplied

Ladysmith floods: Mom clings to hope of finding son, husband after losing child

28 December 2023 8:59 AM

Just before midnight on Christmas Eve, Rozel Malaton’s two children were asleep in bed while she wrapped their presents. But little did she know that what would happen in the next few hours would change the course of her life forever.

