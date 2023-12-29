South Africa smashes India by an innings and 32 runs (by Neil Manthorpe)

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Firefighters contain detergent factory blaze in Joburg CBD Firefighters have contained the blaze, and no fatalities and injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been e... 29 December 2023 3:40 PM
Kirsten Kluyts murder: Alleged killer to see new year in jail after bail refused The 21-year-old student was arrested last month and charged with the murder of the Johannesburg teacher who was raped and murdered... 29 December 2023 3:01 PM
Bogus doctor Matthew Lani claims Health Dept denying him access to ARV meds Lani, who is HIV positive, recently posted a video on social media that he was denied entry to a local clinic by security guards,... 29 December 2023 12:53 PM
View all Local
ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of wome... 27 December 2023 1:24 PM
Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place an... 27 December 2023 10:04 AM
ANC sends cease and desist letter to Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe party The MK party not only uses the name of the former liberation movement's armed wing, but its logo consists of the governing party's... 23 December 2023 9:11 AM
View all Politics
5 tips (from a doctor) to actually achieve those 2024 New Year's Resolutions Dr Angelique Coetzee (medical doctor) explains how keeping it simple can be the most effective way to achieve 2024 health goals. 29 December 2023 3:08 PM
What's 'regression'? You feel it around your parents as an adult. Here's why... Andrew Kekae, a clinical social worker, explains why adults sometimes regress around their parents and how to combat this feeling. 29 December 2023 2:32 PM
Buying a car? Balloon payments make them 'affordable'. They can also destroy you "If the only way you can afford car instalments is with a balloon payment, you can’t afford it," warns Wendy Knowler. 29 December 2023 11:17 AM
View all Business
Meet Dr Keaton Harris: a cum laude graduate (despite 16 med school rejections) Dr Keaton Harris details his childhood struggles and the inspirational tale of how he became a (cum laude) medical doctor. 29 December 2023 12:04 PM
How to calm your pets when New Year's Eve fireworks go off (by the NSPCA) The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shares top tips to keep pets calm during fireworks. 29 December 2023 11:03 AM
Renting a car for the holidays? Car hire company's prechecks could cost you Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains why you should be extra careful of a car rental company's pre-checks. 29 December 2023 9:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa smashes India by an innings and 32 runs (by Neil Manthorpe) Famed cricket commentator Neil Manthorpe discusses the many highs and few lows of Day 3 of the first Test between SA and India. 29 December 2023 10:20 AM
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
View all Sport
Big-hearted celebs gamble for a good cause in 2024 on Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa will kick off the new year with fireworks ignited by five local superstars. 29 December 2023 1:42 PM
Australian chef Bill Granger (the 'godfather of avocado toast') has died at 54 The self-taught cook from Melbourne was a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer. 28 December 2023 4:19 PM
Metro police explains RULES FOR SHOOTING FIREWORKS on New Year's Eve Xolani Fihla of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department explains the rules for using fireworks. 28 December 2023 11:53 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

South Africa smashes India by an innings and 32 runs (by Neil Manthorpe)

29 December 2023 10:20 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Test cricket
John Maytham
Lester Kiewit
Neil Manthorp
Good morning Cape Town

Famed cricket commentator Neil Manthorpe discusses the many highs and few lows of Day 3 of the first Test between SA and India.

John Maytham speaks to cricket commentator Neil Manthorpe about the first Test match (at Centurion) of the series between South Africa and India.

On Thursday, on day three only, South Africa clinched the match, winning by an innings and 32 runs.

Listen to Manthorpe's take below.

South Africa faced off against India yesterday in Centurion where The Proteas clobbered India by an innings and 32 runs.

Manthorpe attributes South Africa's easy win to the inexperience of many of India's players.

It was a skinny-looking team in terms of experience but the performance was fabulous and exciting.

Neil Manthorpe, Cricket Writer and Commentator

The match was "entertaining" and "compelling", says Manthorpe.

It was entertaining which is exactly what Test Cricket needs. It was just compelling, wasn't it? There was something happening all the time.

Neil Manthorpe, Cricket Writer and Commentator

Dean Elgar, at home, was Man of the Match in the first Test of the final series of his career, getting 185 runs (his second-best ever and his best against India).

One huge disappointment is Dean Elgar not getting a double ton which he deserved... before hanging up his wickets at 36 years old. If ever an innings deserved a double 100, it was this one.

John Maytham - CapeTalk

Don't miss the second Test at Newlands Stadium on 3 January 2024 at 10.30 am.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa smashes India by an innings and 32 runs (by Neil Manthorpe)




29 December 2023 10:20 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Test cricket
John Maytham
Lester Kiewit
Neil Manthorp
Good morning Cape Town

More from Sport

Banyana Banyana Striker Thembi Kgatlana. Picture 947.

Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club

21 December 2023 2:26 PM

Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African flag. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/CC-BY-SA-2.5

South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm)

21 December 2023 9:24 AM

Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of John Smit: Avante Brandy on Facebook

How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy

19 December 2023 8:19 PM

Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula 1 legend, Michael Schumacher. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Michael Cooper (ALLSPORT)

Michael Schumacher's former manager has ‘no hope’ of seeing him again

19 December 2023 12:36 PM

Willi Weber said he “mourned like a dog” following Schumacher’s skiing accident a decade ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth. Picture: @Springboks/X

Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers

16 December 2023 6:20 PM

The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 947

Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA

14 December 2023 12:35 PM

Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from bbc.com

Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig

13 December 2023 12:45 PM

The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Brad Binder. Picture: Instagram/bradbinder

[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding

12 December 2023 12:56 PM

Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby Tackle. Picture: pexels.com

SARU approves new tackle laws for safer rugby at schools and junior clubs

12 December 2023 10:35 AM

"We can't deny the fact that concussions are the number one injury in the sport and parents are concerned about it."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal

11 December 2023 10:32 AM

The 29-year-old superstar has been described as the "best baseball player ever."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg has the most economic opportunity in Africa, says Artificial Intelligence

Business Lifestyle

Kirsten Kluyts murder: Alleged killer to see new year in jail after bail refused

Local

Mbongeni Ngema was on path to ‘clean his name’ before death: Sello Maake kaNcube

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Israel 'can't expect to get away with' conflict in Gaza - Mamphela Ramphele

29 December 2023 9:55 PM

Kirsten Kluyts murder-accused believed all evidence was destroyed – magistrate

29 December 2023 7:29 PM

Melville New Year’s shooting referred to the Hawks

29 December 2023 6:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA