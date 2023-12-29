How to calm your pets when New Year's Eve fireworks go off (by the NSPCA)
Zain Johnson interviews Jacques Peacock, who shares top tips to keep pets calm during New Year's Eve fireworks celebrations.
"It is important to us to develop the notion of responsible pet ownership," says Peacock. "Your animals are your responsibility. They look to you for safety and comfort and if you don't provide that, then no one else will."
Peacock warns pet owners to expect fireworks on NYE and to take mitigating steps such as these:
1) Put them in a room with high windows to stop them from escaping or running outside.
2) Play calming sounds or sounds they're accustomed to.
3) Give them their favourite toy, a shirt with your scent, or a treat to comfort them.
4) Observe your pet and see how they are feeling. Consult the vet for calming medication.
5) Don't leave your pet alone. If you are going away, arrange for someone to check up on them in case of injuries due to an adverse reaction to fireworks.
Peacock says it's important to understand that different pets will need different things.
You should take different precautions for different animals so know what your pet might need during distressed times. It's important that you cater for any animal in your home.Jacques Peacock, NSPCA
