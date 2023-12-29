Absence of rape-related injuries doesn't mean Kirsten Kluyts not raped - State
JOHANNESBURG - The Alexandra Regional Court heard that an absence of rape-related injuries on Kirsten Kluyts doesn’t mean she was not sexually assaulted.
The 34-year-old English teacher was, according to the State, raped and murdered at an organised running event in Sandton in October. She was three months pregnant at the time.
A 21-year-old student was subsequently arrested for the crime.
He’s currently applying for bail in the Alexandra Regional Court.
During the lengthy bail application, which got into its fifth day on Friday, sections of a post-mortem report were handed up in court.
And in terms thereof, no obvious injuries were noted on Kirsten Kluyts’ genitalia.
The defence has made much of this, suggesting it shows she was, in fact, not raped.
But in closing arguments on Friday, public prosecutor Ayanda Bakana told the court this wasn’t necessarily the case.
He emphasised that the report in question was a provisional report and that only the district surgeon could say conclusively whether or not she was raped.
He also said that injuries weren't the only thing they looked at to establish whether a rape had taken place and that to say because there were no injuries, there was no rape was "misleading".
The case continues.
