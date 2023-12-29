Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Entertainment

Big-hearted celebs gamble for a good cause in 2024 on Deal or No Deal SA

29 December 2023 1:42 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Deal or No Deal South Africa

Deal or No Deal South Africa will kick off the new year with fireworks ignited by five local superstars.

The popular SABC weeknight game show Deal or No Deal South Africa will kick off the new year with fireworks ignited by five local superstars.

These celebs will battle the show’s notorious banker in the first week of January, hoping to win loads of cash for charity organisations close to their hearts.

The five big-hearted, famous South Africans who will move into the Deal or No Deal hot seat are the flamboyant media maverick Lasiswe Dambuza, DJ deluxe Lamiez Holworthy-Morule, culinary queen Siba Mtongana, Ukozi FM’s fabulous Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize and another beloved radio personality. KFM’s Sibongile Mafu.

Like all the contestants who played this potentially life-changing but high-risk game of chance before, the celebs could win anything between R1 and R250 000. It all depends on the order in which they select to open a series of numbered sealed boxes and how they deal with the banker’s offers to buy the box they have chosen for themselves.

For these high-adrenaline episodes, the boxes the celebs must pick will be held by twenty previous fan-favourite contestants, who will hand out advice and update viewers about the fruits born by their winnings.

Since Deal or No Deal South Africa launched on SABC in March 2023, it has transformed the lives of many participants from across the country. With their prize money, these risk-takers have been able to boost their new or existing businesses, pay school fees or invest in making their dreams come true.

In the week leading up to Christmas alone, the banker dished out a total of R209 890, while a Capetonian mother unboxed a whopping R188 400 on Christmas Day, which will be used towards her kids’ education.

Now, the pressure is on for Lasiswe, Lamiez, Siba, Selboyence and Sibongile. How much money will they be able to channel to their chosen charities, which are all in desperate need of funds? Will they be able to stay calm, collected and calculated and maybe follow in some other famous footsteps?

During a week of celebrity appearances on the show in mid-2023, Lebogang Tlokana, also known as Funny Chef, drove a hard bargain with the banker, securing R250 000 for Rhema Children Village.

The charities whose bank balances might see a boost in the first week of January courtesy of these celebrities are Reach for a Dream, the Seitebogo Peta Cleft Palate Foundation in Pretoria, the Etafeni Day Care Centre in Nyanga, the Soul Winning Community Project based in KZN, and the Western Cape’s Girls with Wings.

The special celeb week on Deal or No Deal South Africa starts on Monday, 1 January, at 19:30 on SABC1, with a repeat on SABC 3 the following day at 17:30.

Lasiswe will bring fabulosity to the show with a unique box-picking formula on New Year’s Day. Lamiez aims to spin around some serious moolah on Tuesday, 2 January, while Siba is prepared to cook up a cash storm on Wednesday, 3 January. In Thursday, 4 January’s episode, Selboyence will take us on a rollercoaster ride and on Friday, 5 January, Sibongile steps in to possibly bankrupt the banker.

Deal or No Deal South Africa is proudly sponsored by Lottostar and produced by Homebrew Films for Primedia Studios.


This article first appeared on 947 : Big-hearted celebs gamble for a good cause in 2024 on Deal or No Deal SA




