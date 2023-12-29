5 tips (from a doctor) to actually achieve those 2024 New Year's Resolutions





Nokukhanya Mntambo speaks to Dr Angelique Coetzee about setting realistic New Year's resolutions.

How many goals did you set for yourself at the start of 2023, and how many of them have you achieved?

Life gets in the way and we're only human.

To make 2024 lifestyle goals a bit easier and more realistic to achieve, Coetzee says a few simple lifestyle changes can have a big impact.

We see lots of overweight, hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol cases that are brought on by bad lifestyles. So, a happy mind and a happy body go together and that starts with the choices we make. Angelique Coetzee, Medical Doctor

To make those choices easier, Coetzee recommends these simple lifestyle shifts:

1) Speak positivity to yourself, motivate yourself and your mind - don't tell yourself that your age makes your goals futile - you CAN stop smoking at 60 years old if you believe you can!

2) Put yourself in a supportive environment and surround yourself with friends and family who motivate you.

3) Exercise - this doesn't mean joining a gym. Start simply by walking and moving your body for five minutes every day

4) Make healthier food choices: For example, eat oranges instead of drinking overly processed and sugary orange juice.

5) Do blood tests before taking supplements. Taking any supplement without going for a blood test can affect your body negatively.

Overall, Coetzee says the best medicine is preventative, with regular check-ups. Listen to your body and love yourself.

Preventative medicine is the way to go by going for checks regularly and loving yourself. Make peace with who you are and start enjoying life. If your body is not feeling okay because you're drinking too much coffee or alcohol - start listening. Be what you want to be within the limits of what is the right thing for you and yourself. Angelique Coetzee, Medical Doctor

