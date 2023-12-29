



JOHANNESBURG - Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer has been denied bail.

The 21-year-old student was arrested last month and charged with the murder of the Johannesburg teacher who was raped and murdered after an organised run in Sandton in October.

He made another appearance in the dock on Thursday for the conclusion of a lengthy bail application, which in the end spanned a total of five days.

Ultimately charged with a schedule six offence, it came down to whether there were exceptional circumstances warranting the accused’s release, in the interest of justice.

His lawyers had argued that the State had no case against him, but the courts found this was not the case.

In handing down her ruling, Magistrate Syta Prinsloo found the State had in fact established a prima facie (on the face of it) case of both premeditated murder and aggravated robbery.

She found, however, that at this point, without DNA evidence, it had not established a prima facie case of rape.

Nonetheless, she also found the accused posed a danger to society, and bail was refused.

The accused’s legal representative indicated they intended on trying to appeal the decision.

The case returns to court on 19 January 2024.

This article first appeared on EWN : Kirsten Kluyts murder: Alleged killer to see new year in jail after bail refused