[PICS] “No pants this year.” Kanye West posts 2024 fashion predictions
Disclaimer: some images in this article might be offensive for some.
Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori have posted some pictures on social media to kick start 2024.
West and Censori are known for their unique and extraordinary sense of style - remember this?
Kanye West outfits are always 🔥?
But West's latest individual and couples outfit posts have the social media streets talking.
Reports around West's latest Instagram posts seem to speculate that the pictures are indicative of where West thinks fashion is heading in 2024.
The images posted seemed to get Instagram users talking as people rushed to the comments section to point out that the pictures are "risqué" and "too sexy," while others wondered why West's content wasn't flagged or censored for being inappropriate.
Some 'trending' themes include:
1) "No pants this year."
2) Yeezy pods (it's giving... socks with soles)
3) Barely there leather...
One thing about West and Censori, they'll test fashion limits - boundaries for who?
